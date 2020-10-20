Consider voting for Spiro Makras

I would like to recommend people consider Spiro Makras as a new member in this year's election of Calistoga's City Councilmembers. Having read his bio and history, I feel this individual would provide a superior positive and non-biased decision making councilmember. His background covers every needed aspect of any city council. Varied, immigrant who has been a very successful, business owner, with an obvious strong family background and upbringing. Having lived here myself for 51 years I feel I have enough sense to know the various aspects of what Calistoga might need as a member, and Spiro Makras, in my opinion meets all these criteria. Vote wisely.