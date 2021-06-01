Conversation returns

The wonder of May 2021 was conversation, as talking face-to-face, some masked some not, returned.

On Tuesday, I sat with four old friends as one of them went through boxes of memorabilia, trying to reduce a lifetime to something her adult children might want. A candid photo from her wedding, a child’s ribbon and an article about a “dependents” trip home on the Little Rock, a guided missile cruiser, from the Mediterranean to Rhode Island.

There was much friendly joshing and lament about “collectables” of our era. “Mother’s day plates, forget it. And don’t bother with a box of framed family photos,” our hostess said.

The only good thing about our COVID year was that it gave us in Northern California the opportunity to worry about something else other than wildfires.

The county of Sonoma is on water rationing. The Russian River, which supplies a majority of the population is down so low, “You can walk across it.” The Napa River which supplies only groundwater replenishing is at its August trickle.