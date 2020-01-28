I’m writing in response to Cynthia Sweeney’s article (online) Jan. 24, Calistoga's Crystal Geyser to Expand, Automate Washington Street Plant.
Overall, she captured the facts of our plant expansion accurately; however, there is one very important fact that I like to correct. At the top of the article Ms. Sweeney writes that the goal of the expansion is to increase in-house production as well as decrease the number of trucks going into and out of the plant. This is partly true. We are investing in this expansion in order to replace imported bottles with a state-of-the-art “blow mode” bottling system that will not only allow us to produce bottles right here at the plant, but also — very importantly — reduce incoming truck traffic to the plant through Calistoga by up to six less trucks per day. The emissions and safety benefits from reducing truck traffic so dramatically is exciting for us, and one to which local stakeholders have reacted favorably.
However, we have never stated that it is our intention to increase production at the plant, nor is that the reasoning behind the modernization plan we’ve submitted to the city.
Second, Ms. Sweeney accurately wrote about the handful of neighbors who testified during the Planning Commission meeting to voice legitimate concerns. I would like to reiterate that we take the views of our neighbors seriously, and that is why we have held two separate “town hall” meetings, and in fact we met with the owners of Bingham Ranch earlier in the same day as the Planning Commission meeting. For example, the comments from some Calistoga residents as well as members of the planning commission about the use of PET bottles, has contributed to Crystal Geyser investigating alternatives. These could include the possibility of using glass or can options.
We are committed to the Calistoga community and have been since we opened the plant in 1978. We will continue to do everything we can to earn and maintain the community support we’ve had for over 40 years, and we are proud to serve as positive contributors to this city’s economic vibrancy and diversity.
Doug Ueda, Director of Manufacturing
Crystal Geyser Water Company
Editor's note: The story on Crystal Geyser's expansion is running in print Jan. 30.