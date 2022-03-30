Dear Calistoga

A candy store, an ice cream shop, a sandwich shop, a Mexican restaurant, and a bunch of stray cats.

Those were some of the closest neighbors of The Weekly Calistogan’s office when I became interim editor in 2013. It felt like somebody had googled “things Jesse Duarte likes” and used the results to design a commercial district.

“What’s not to love about this town?” I thought.

The previous editor had been Sean Scully, a smart and seasoned journalist who would later become editor of the Napa Valley Register. I wear a size 13, but let me tell you, Sean left some mighty big shoes to fill.

As a St. Helena guy in a Calistoga world, I needed to get the lay of the land as quickly as possible, so I posted a Facebook message inviting folks to drop by the Calistogan office and chat.

It worked perhaps too well, triggering a schedule-busting cavalcade of well-wishers, gadflies, politicians, and one sweet elderly lady who was fascinated by my hair (“It’s naturally curly,” I explained).

Calistoga is not St. Helena, and don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. A lot of the themes I heard were familiar — affordable housing, water, municipal infrastructure, Latino underrepresentation, tourism vs. small-town character — but the vibe, or what you might call the soul of the community, was completely different.

“Quirky” is an overused term to describe Calistoga, but it’s also an apt one. Some of the more colorful characters I met were right out of a Ken Kesey novel, and the shaggy, come-as-you-are, post-hippie ambiance extended to the retail businesses, which avoided Wine Country Chic in favor of a more homespun, down-to-earth aesthetic.

There wasn’t a snob in sight, and people were universally welcoming. “What was a guy like you doing in St. Helena?” one man told me. “You’ll fit right in around here.” (Maybe it was the hair?)

And man oh man, did Calistoga know how to party. The Lighted Tractor Parade? The Fourth of July Parade? The Christmas Faire? What a fun town!

The rivalry between the Calistogan and the Tribune was real, but also friendly and even warm. Tribune editor Pat Hampton was one of the first people to drop by the office. I liked her and respected her work (still do), and every time she scooped me on a story — which was often, since she had more sources than me — it would motivate me to hustle harder the next week. It was competition at its best and most positive.

Compared with St. Helena, covering meetings was a breeze. Mayor Chris Canning kept things moving at a nice clip, the staff reports were lucid and succinct, and if there was significant infighting on the council, I didn’t pick up on it.

It was an interesting time in Calistoga’s history, as vocal critics of resorts and tourism were found to be outnumbered by a quieter majority of citizens who felt that the revenue generated by tourism was necessary to keep the town economically vibrant and fiscally sustainable.

It took a few more years for that concept to gain critical mass in St. Helena, and when it did proponents pointed to Calistoga as a model of how to court tourism without becoming Yount Vegas (their term, not mine!).

The people who said I was a good fit for Calistoga were correct, but the timing wasn’t right for my personal life and I returned to the St. Helena Star after a few months, leaving the Calistogan in the capable editorial hands of Anne Ward Ernst.

Still, every time I walked down Lincoln Avenue, I wondered how things would have played out if I’d stayed.

And now I know how they would have ended: in tears, as a 144-year tradition ends with today’s final print edition of The Weekly Calistogan.

To those who have supported this paper, and who made a fish-out-of-water St. Helenan feel like a member of your wonderful community, thank you. Much love.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

