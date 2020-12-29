Despite disasters, Increased demand, electrical grid stays the same

Regarding the Dec. 24 article about Calistoga residents wanting a reliable new transmission line, I believe everyone wants that. Plenty of other rural areas have the same issue. But, the electric transmission system stays the same, after a tragedy, the system is restored to the way it was, still vulnerable to fire, wind, and everything else that damages the electricity grid.
The move to more electricity-powered devices (cars for one) increases the pressure on the grid, yet none of the electricity-powered device manufacturers (or advocates) is putting any energy, money, priorities to upgrading the grid. My two cents.
Paul Pugh
Angwin