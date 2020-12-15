Don't use pandemic to erode winery regulations

Open letter to David Morrison, Napa County Director of Planning, Building and Environmental Services:

This is in regard to your request for comment on the following requested economic relief measures to address the impacts caused by COVID and the fires.

Although Napa Vision 2050 agrees with many of the measures you have adopted to date to help the industries, we do not want further erosion of regulations. Further concessions enable even more concessions to those who feel entitled and in many cases endanger other businesses, neighbors, and the environment.

All retail and hospitality businesses in Napa County are struggling to survive. Tipping the balance to improve the economics for one sector sends the wrong message to our residents and business owners.

1. Napa Vision 2050 strongly opposes weakening permitted uses. We do not approve allowing wine tastings and events to take place subject only to infrastructure limitations like parking, septic capacity, fire, health and safety standards, and applicable County Code requirements pertaining to noise, health department, etc. The permits approved for each winery take into consideration many environmental factors and should not be summarily ignored.