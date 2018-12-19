I just read that Doug Ernst has passed. I worked for Napa Superior Court, and in the early days, Doug reported on the courts. We had a great relationship with the press because of him.
When there was a case he was following, we always worked with him when he needed to look at a file that was public record or if there was a verdict. He was always professional and so easy to work with. He always had a smile and was OK when a file was sealed.
However, he never hesitated when he had a right to see information and went to court for a court order.
The court's relationship with the press included not only Doug but Pierce Carson as well. It was great working with them. They never "crossed the line" and were always professional and respectful, not only to the court staff but the judges as well. Doug will be missed. So sad.
Georgene Larsen
Napa