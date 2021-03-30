Editorial: Just can't wait to be on the road again

Of all the many things I have missed during the pandemic, one is beginning to loom large for me – the road trip.
One of the great pleasures of my life is a long drive on the open road. I would much rather drive for days than fly for hours.
When my wife used to work weekends in the hotel business, the kids and I would take long jaunts around the state, whether it was Pennsylvania or California. For family vacations, we’d plan sweeping tours to visit friends and relatives. When we were on the East Coast, we’d range from Virginia to Quebec City, New York to Chicago and St. Louis. On the West Coast, we’d swing down to Los Angeles and Ensenada, visit our friends in Las Vegas, or take long drives through Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
As we moved back and forth from coast to coast (three times in 10 years), I took extended routes that added thousands of unnecessary miles to the trip, but took us to exotic parts of the continent that I’d never seen before. Did you know there is a winery in South Dakota? I’ve been there.
I usually plan the route with the precision of a military campaign, but as Gen. Colin Powell likes to observe, no battle plan ever survives first contact with the enemy. Inevitably our journeys would take us unexpected places, discovering small towns, weird businesses and delightful restaurants off the beaten path (Farwood Bar and Grill in Orland, Calif., anyone? How about Tonopah Brewing Company in Nevada?).
The other day, thinking back on the last year, I had a startling realization – I have been outside of Napa County exactly twice since mid-February of last year. Once was to drop birthday goodies to our sheltered-at-home oldest over at Davis in May and the other was fleeing the flames advancing on Calistoga in September.
We bought a new Jeep in September of 2019 after our beloved but battle-scared 2009 Wrangler died. Now, 18 months later, it has barely 13,000 miles on it and still smells faintly of New Car.
The most exotic trips the new Jeep has enjoyed were to Roseville and Sacramento for Halloween supplies and Petaluma for heirloom garden seeds, both well before coronavirus entered our lives.
Otherwise, the closest I have come to a road trip is cruising down Silverado Trail on my way to Napa as an alternative to my normal route down Highway 29.
I decided last week to take the Trail route. It was a beautiful day and traffic was light. Unlike most days, I wasn’t hurrying in to make a meeting, and most of my routine deadlines were well under control. The sun was shining, the air was warm, and the radio was playing excellent tunes.
For one brief, tantalizing moment, it felt like the Jeep and I were on an adventure, route planned but subject to change, destination far beyond the horizon.
As I pulled into Napa, I realized just how much I miss that kind of freedom on the open road.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.