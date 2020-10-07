Election-related letters to the editor deadline

The Star and Weekly Calistogan will accept election-related letters through 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. We will run as many as possible in print in the Oct. 22 edition. For those letters submitted before the deadline that do not fit in print, we will run as many as possible online before Oct. 22.
We will not run election-related letters submitted after the deadline or in the Oct. 29 print edition, the last one before Election Day, except on a case-by-case basis. Exceptions will be rare, and only when necessary to respond to a serious allegation or assertion, as judged by the Director of News Content.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!