Even in a crisis, some good things are happening

As we are sheltered in place and hoping not to catch or spread the COVID-19 virus, some good things are happening.

We continue to witness countless acts of bravery among essential workers such as healthcare providers and their support staff, first responders, hard-working grocery store people and so many more. Neighbors are reaching out to one another, but not touching somebody, and supporting one another in all kinds of ways.

Many of us non-essential workers who have been forced to pause and stay home are connecting via Zoom, Skype, email, et cetera with friends and relatives we don’t often see or talk to when we are busy with our normal lives.

We are appreciating more than ever the fabulous colors erupting all around us as spring has sprung. Have you noticed the birds seem to be singing more and louder than usual? Connecting with people and with nature provides a certain kind of healing.

Our home, Earth, is undergoing some healing as well. Air and noise pollution are way down. So is ambient seismic noise, which means the greatly reduced vibrations generated by cars, trains, buses and people going about their daily lives is allowing Earth's upper crust to move less. In other words, as we rest our planet is resting too.