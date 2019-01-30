Exit from Napa County
Over the past few years we have had many people leaving their always beloved Napa county. And we had letters by Chuck and Daphne O’Rear and Sandy Ericson, all citing the high cost of living due to gentrification, increased property values, traffic congestion and all the reasons we are all aware of.
In their artistic sensitivity the O’Rears identified the increasingly dark St. Helena neighborhoods at night hollowed out by second homers among the reasons for their departure. If they had children they would also have mentioned the steady decline of the resulting student population.
Now we have the letter by Tom Wark (“An exit interview from Napa County,” Jan. 23) in which he also cites the high cost of living and housing “which outweigh the beauty and pleasure of living here” as reasons for his departure to the Oregon wine country.
As a parting salvo he then proceeds to offer the most counter-evidentiary recommendations for Napa County going forward:
He urges the county to allow weddings at wineries, that it stop capitulating to the “small minority of NIMBYs” who demand to curtail the wine industry’s growth, scorns the county for its recently approved code compliance resolution, and urges it to “do something about the lack of housing and to “promote local education institutions” (so much for investment in education and a declining enrollment).
The Willamette Valley in Oregon is one of the few remaining wine countries where one can still experience the charm and innocence the Napa Valley was not so long ago.
But with its successes in Pinot Noir it is rapidly being gentrified by big investors buying out long established family-owned small wineries. Nowhere else have French Burgundy houses—large negotiants such as Drouhin and Jadot—invested enormous sums acquiring them. If not the French, it is big Napa valley houses or dot-com fortunes who are moving in.
Most of them are banking on weddings, events, easy winery permitting processes and the scourge of tourism to increase their wealth. As has been proven time and time again from Napa to Sonoma, the Central Coast, the Santa Ynez valley, the same fate lies ahead for the Willamette.
When, in a decade or so, Mr. Wark will say good bye to the Oregon wine country once again for the exact same reasons he is now leaving Napa, perhaps then he will finally realize what the others who have left it did and still do as they exit; namely that the recommendations he leaves behind constitute the exact inverse curve between them and everything that constitutes a high quality of life.
In the meantime, we try hard to keep the secret of the fast disappearing wholesomeness of the Willamette and hope Mr. Wark will come to his senses and respect what is left there.
Christine Tittel
Calistoga
Vineyard impacts need no science beyond everyday life
Stu Smith’s letter (Jan. 24) to my letter regarding vineyard impacts on water and air quality needs correcting and clarification. Although Stu characterized my letter (Jan. 10) as being about hillside vineyards, nutrients, and the Napa River; my letter was about much more.
In as much as Stu implied I lack critical thinking, I beg to differ. The river may have been delisted for nutrients, however that doesn’t mean nutrients aren’t more abundant then 60 years ago and that nutrient runoff isn’t causing algae to grow and suck the oxygen out of the river.
The river was impaired for nutrients for decades as the industry didn’t take it upon itself to act as good stewards of the land and environment and do the right thing from the beginning.
That said, there are some growers that have used sound environmental practices for a long time.
But given the general practices of most growers, the federal government was forced to step in and improve the situation. Visual inspection (I guess this isn’t scientific) provides numerous areas in the Napa River where algae is prevalent for many months out of the year. This is related to low water flows due to vineyard development of deep water wells reducing the water basin and aquifer that supports the Napa River. This is an easy middle school science fair demonstration.
To say the river is better than 60 years ago is a low bar. The Napa River is in better shape than it was 60 years ago when raw sewage, leather tanneries, slaughter houses and all sorts of businesses were dumping into the river; vineyards weren’t the river’s issue then.
We need our rivers and streams to be clean habitat for fish and wild life.
And here is the issue; the industry doesn’t want to provide both the pros and cons of any issue. Although the river may now not be as affected by chemical runoff, it is still impaired for sediment. Stu avoided noting that issue.
The government (through the SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board) is again involved because we haven’t dealt with the sediment issue for nearly 30 years. Sediment in the river limits salmon and steelhead spawning which impacts fish survival and associated wildlife. I’d like to see fish flourish in the Napa River and streams as they once did years ago when old timers said they could walk across the river on the backs of fish.
Stu didn’t object to my comments regarding all the chemicals and particulate matter placed in the air due to vineyard activities. The lack of challenging those comments related to our breathing particulate matter, sulfur, roundup, fertilizers, and other chemicals applied in the vineyards suggests I’m completely right.
No research has been done to determine what effects this may have on us. It’s kind of like smoking and climate change. We don’t need science to tell us these things are bad; we see the effects while others tried to tell us there is no supporting science.
In as much as Stu thinks I’m “reckless and irresponsible” in my comments regarding the high cancer rates in Napa County, I didn’t tie this specifically to vineyard operations. I suggested a balanced review of the situation and effectively requested the county research this issue more deeply.
That said, we can’t deny there just might be a link to all the chemicals placed in our aquifer and air due to vineyard practices given the substantial uses and acreage especially in close proximity to where we live.
I certainly don’t owe an apology to the industry; this is research they should be doing honestly and fairly as all businesses have a duty to community, environment, and employees. It’s not supposed to be all about profits.
Mark Smithers
St. Helena
Listen to the voters on watershed protection
An Open Letter to our Board of Supervisors: Thank you for giving top priority to immediately address our problem of deforestation of Napa County’s watershed and oak woodlands for vineyard development.
While Measure C was defeated by a mere 600 of the 36,000 votes cast, a margin of 1.67 percent, it cost the “NO on Measure C” campaign $46/vote compared to $21/vote for advocates of Measure C. It is a crime in itself when the dollars outvote the citizens.
The NO on C proponents, with the full support of our Board of Supervisors, were complacent with the statement “Current Napa County rules are adequate to allow for governing land clearing for vineyard development – in fact, the process is currently over regulated.” Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
But as fate would have it, on Jan. 6, Napa County was presented with prima facie evidence of just what is happening under County of Napa control with the closure of Yount Mill Road after the Del Dotto hillside cascaded across the road.
In spite of the immediate removal over some days by county road crews, installation of huge concrete K-rail barriers, and the plastic tarping of the hillside, on Jan. 16 an even greater slide of the hillside occurred, cascading around the concrete barricades and into the stream across the road.
Mind you, this was all after the property owner received approval by the county of Napa Planning Department for land clearing and vineyard development. ( “County blames vineyard for mudslide,” Jan. 26).
Word on the street has it that this small one-acre hillside parcel was host to about 100 small oak trees that were all removed to the potential benefit of a small acre of vines.
The Register article states that the property owner violated the county’s approval of ripping the hillside to a maximum of two feet to a depth of as much as four feet or more. Obviously there is inadequate or no oversight or inspection of these permits. And who is to say that even at two feet of ripping on that degree of slope something similar would not have also occurred?
How many similar slides, erosion, and pollution of our streams have been occurring on parcels away from public roads and observing eyes?
We ask you to listen to and honor those votes of almost 50 percent of the Measure C voters who realize the need for stronger regulations and enforcement of land clearing in Napa County.
Norm and Linda Manzer
St. Helena
Ideas to get Calistoga buzzing
I’ve been watching businesses close and vacancies rise along Lincoln Avenue over the past year or two, and would like to share my thoughts about this situation. My hope is that the following ideas can be considered and discussed in more detail, and or spark similar ideas.
During the 30 years that I lived in San Francisco, there were two main reasons why I only came here once. First, because neither myself nor my friends wanted to drop $100 for a nice meal or $250 for a hotel room. Still don’t. I don’t begrudge those who do, but in my opinion, Calistoga is missing out on a larger spectrum of Bay Area folk and beyond, who want to enjoy our surrounding nature and small town charms without spending so much money. Second, there wasn’t enough else here in town to do except eat, drink and get a massage, and there still isn’t. This is a lost opportunity. My ideas attempt to address both of these issues. Here goes.
Calistoga would benefit from creating simple, smaller public spaces right on Lincoln Avenue: Spots with circular benches maybe, a chess table here and there; spots where people can sit and face others to talk, sip coffee, play guitar, or just watch the town go by. There really are no such places to do this beyond single benches, which stifles this idea. The area near the Depot seems like a good candidate for this, among others. I like the proposed parkette idea a lot, but in addition, having public nooks directly on Lincoln would help create a needed town buzz.
Calistoga lacks public art. Napa, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sebastopol, and even Cloverdale puts us to shame in this regard. Varied types of public art reflects well on a town, and we should have many examples of it along Lincoln, and all over town.
As I’ve traveled up and down California over the past few years, I’ve become aware of the growing popularity of a game called Pickle Ball. We’d do well to get in on this game and build at least two public courts. They’re smaller than tennis courts, and would help attract a growing number of players here. We could also get involved in regional and state-wide tournaments to draw more players and their friends into town.
Similarly, I’m surprised that we don’t have at least two to four public bocce courts. People love to play bocce, and again, we could tap into tournaments against neighboring towns and give another reason to come here. St. Helena has so many courts yet we don’t have a single one. This is a wasted opportunity to enhance our town and give visitors something else to do. I go to our neighboring towns to play bocce, where I then support their eateries. This is sad.
Food trucks are very popular. What about an area on or near Lincoln where two , three or four different types of food trucks could park — perhaps where the farmer’s market is, or in front of the laundromat, or behind our lovely mural alley, maybe on selected days or hours.
What if we began some sort of festival that attracted outsiders, such as a kite festival, or dog stroll, or parade of banjos or harmonicas or varied instruments (has the name “Calistoga Stompers” been taken already?).
What about an annual artist’s street fair? Close Lincoln to traffic, and draw on Napa, Sonoma, and Lake County artists to supply their own 10-foot by 10-foot canopies (or rent from town) to show and sell their art for a day. Calistoga would get a cut of each art space and businesses would prosper from all the friends and outsiders coming to town for this event.
Could we take better advantage of our beautiful river, like most towns that have one do, and create a promenade that winds along it, or restful, gathering places that perch above it? One area to consider is between the new Lincoln bridge and the windowless red brick building (too late now?). Another obvious one is where the foot crossing is, behind the Community center.
What if downtown Lincoln Avenue went car-less once a month or every now and then? People could mingle and walk freely about, playing games or music. I bet it would be a popular event and draw people from outside, and would organically turn into something unique.
I’ve come to accept that the Four Seasons on Rosedale is coming. I hope that it can learn from Solage across the street by planting many trees and bushes so as to best blend into its scenic surroundings. Seems to me that part of the fear and criticism about new developments involves the perceived additional traffic into town. In this regard, it would also be wise to mimic Solage by encouraging its visitors to use their own legs, or provided bikes to come the short distance into town instead of cars. This will require improved designated lanes for foot traffic and bikes, but will be well worth the tradeoff against car traffic.
Along these same lines, what about a new local business fleet of covered 3-wheeled carriage bikes that go back and forth between the Rosedale area and town? This start up could employ several young and fit local townspeople to do the peddling, and could be a unique, charming, and ecologically clean addition to town. Or what about using old farm vehicles uniquely reconfigured with comfortable seats and leg room, to escort visitors into town and back?
Our great grandchildren would thank us to make every new development in town require both solar panels and rain catchers for grey water. Older homes and buildings could be slowly grandfathered in as well. It wouldn’t hurt Calistoga’s reputation to be out in front of the other towns on this important ecological necessity.
That’s it, for now! I believe that these types of ideas will improve our town, and attract a wider range of visitors to it. I also believe that, though relatively inexpensive, many of these ideas could be partially implemented with the help of volunteers. Besides making ours a friendlier town, these ideas could help spark different restaurants and other businesses here to cater to a wider range of people, without hurting or infringing upon the wine and spa crowd.
In my opinion, another factor to this topic is the raising of rent prices on our businesses, in hopes of attracting an even larger profit. This practice hasn’t been working out so well for our town, nor other towns around the country. I hope that our elected leaders could appeal to our landlords to see how vacant stores hurt all of us in the long run, including them. (And on a personal note, it would be nice to not have to go to Napa or Santa Rosa just to find an affordable short sleeve shirt, pair of jeans, or health food store).
Matt Sarconi
Calistoga