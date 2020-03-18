Facts, figures & hotel rooms in Calistoga, St. Helena

We are in the middle of a valley traveled by people from all over the world. Cars will continue to drive through no matter what we do because we’re surrounded by world class destinations that people want to visit, and we are dissected by the highway that gets them there. Even if they are staying in one of our hotels, most people will want to drive around and see the rest of the valley. Nothing is going to change that.
We do desperately need affordable housing but, and this is just my opinion, not so much because of traffic but rather because people who were raised here or come to work here should be able to live here if they want to. But housing isn’t the only area in which we are lacking. The following is from the Parks and Recreation section of Saint Helena’s current general plan:
“Economic Benefits: A healthy parks and recreation system is very important to local economic development. The availability of accessible open space is an issue that is central to quality of life, as access to open space is an important factor that people consider when choosing where to live or establish their business. Recreational amenities, including parks and green spaces, can help increase the value of nearby properties. Therefore, parks bring economic benefits to individual property owners and businesses and strengthen the local tax base, generating more revenue for public services and facilities, including new parks and open spaces.” And then, “With approximately 27 acres of parkland and a population of 5,900 in 2018, St. Helena’s current ratio is 4.7 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents; nationally recommended standard of 10.5 acres per 1,000 residents.”
According to our own established standards and goals we are lacking in parks and recreation and therefore losing out on economic benefits. Not to mention the social, physical, mental and even spiritual benefits parks provide.
We are shifting from a consumer society to an experiential one, moving away from exploiting our environment to protecting it. We have 5.6 acres of open space on Adams Street that could be developed for community and tourist benefit. We should be doing that. A bunch of brick and mortar just isn’t appropriate. How about a plaza and amphitheater? Let’s get a really expanded farmers market over there. Let’s create some events that unfold over two or three days that involve our outdoor space and bring people in.
I’m currently working on getting an initiative on the November ballot that will allow us to vote. Do we want to protect 5.6 acres on Adams Street from hotel development or not? Once this initiative thing is over, and regardless of which way the vote goes, I plan on directing my energies toward the development of at least one annual event that will draw tourist and local participation alike. I’m excited about that. I hope you will be too. It is going to take a village.
Meanwhile the following facts are easily confirmed on the websites of the City of Calistoga and the City of Saint Helena. This isn’t easy reading but there is a lot of false information going around town so I hope you will read on.
In 2018 the population of Calistoga was 5,322, Saint Helena was 5,900. Calistoga had 764 lodging rooms available, Saint Helena had 283. So, Calistoga had nearly three times as many rooms as Saint Helena. The average occupancy rate for Calistoga was 70%, Saint Helena was 58%. Calistoga went up to 72% for 2019, Saint Helena couldn’t break 62%. Further, those hundreds more rooms and higher occupancy rates didn’t prevent Calistoga from losing numerous businesses in 2018 and even more in 2019. I confirmed that information with the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce on March 9, 2020.
Looking closer, Calistoga TOT was 26.7% of their revenue in 2018. TOT was 18.4% of our revenue. So, the nearly three times more rooms Calistoga has didn’t keep businesses from closing and only generated 8.3% more revenue for them.
In 2019 Calistoga property and sales taxes accounted for 13.7% of their revenue. Property and sales taxes accounted for 51.5% of our revenue. More than three times that of Calistoga. And property taxes won’t take a hit the way TOT will when the tourists aren’t coming. Think potential power outages, fires, earthquakes, drought or just plain old recession.
Even with hundreds more rooms and consistently higher occupancy rates Calistoga’s overall revenue in 2019 was down $2,689,465 while Saint Helena’s revenue was up $322,976. over 2018. Not a lot, but up not down!
Here’s the frosting. Fiscal year 2019 netted Calistoga a total revenue of $15,362.362 while Saint Helena brought in a very healthy $30,588,254. Nearly double that of Calistoga with just a third of the hotel rooms. Wow!
Nancy Dervin
St. Helena