Last spring, The True Life Companies (TTLC) began a dialogue with Calistoga officials and citizens about a proposed community of new homes on the 46-acre Yellow Rose Ranch property on Foothill Boulevard near Petrified Forest Road. After reconsidering our initial proposal, we are now working on a plan for 121 market-rate homes and 54 affordable apartments in order to provide housing options for all economic levels.
I have been hosting a monthly Discussion Series since October 2018. At each of these discussions we have focused on a particular topic of interest, but all questions and comments are welcome. These discussions began on Oct. 3, where we discussed the development process and the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). On Nov. 7, we looked at proposed architectural options for the project. Our Dec. 6 meeting covered utilities and water/sewer issues, and on Jan. 7 we discussed impacts on trees and wildlife, and the enhancement and mitigation measures that might be undertaken as part of this new community. Community input will make for a better project, one we hope all Calistogans can support.
I provided an update in The Weekly Calistogan on Nov. 20 and want to let everyone know that I have canceled the Feb. 6 Discussion regarding traffic.
We appreciate the concern expressed by some residents about the impact this new community could have on traffic volumes and patterns in and through Calistoga. As responsible developers, we look for objective data collected by knowledgeable organizations as a resource to help cities come to the right decisions about traffic.
After an initial delay (unfortunately beyond our control), the traffic study is now underway. We had been hoping to have results in time for a scheduled Feb. 6 meeting in our ongoing Discussion Series. Since we will not have results in time, we will be cancelling the Feb. 6 meeting. We are holding the March 6 date open, in case the traffic analysis is ready to discuss at that time. We’ll inform you closer to that time about the status of the study. I welcome your questions and suggestions about the Yellow Rose Ranch project at any time. Please feel free to contact me at lbeniston@thetruelifecompanies.com.
Leah Beniston,
Vice President of Entitlements, The True Life Companies