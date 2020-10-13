 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final Walk for Democracy is Oct. 23

Final Walk for Democracy is Oct. 23

{{featured_button_text}}
Walk for Democracy

Calistoga's Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy is back, encouraging people to vote.

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
The final Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy is at noon on Friday, Oct. 23. Meet at the Calistoga Library with your sign to promote getting out to vote. (We have extra signs.)
 
We walk to the Lincoln Avenue bridge and spread out to socially distance with our masks on and wave our signs.
 
After four years we’d like to thank the community for all the support you have shown our group. If you have time, join us for this final burst to get people out to vote! Every vote matters.
 
Mary Sherman
Calistoga

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News