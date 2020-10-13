Final Walk for Democracy is Oct. 23

The final Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy is at noon on Friday, Oct. 23. Meet at the Calistoga Library with your sign to promote getting out to vote. (We have extra signs.)

We walk to the Lincoln Avenue bridge and spread out to socially distance with our masks on and wave our signs.

After four years we’d like to thank the community for all the support you have shown our group. If you have time, join us for this final burst to get people out to vote! Every vote matters.

Mary Sherman

Calistoga