First U.S. Poet Laureate and her ties to Calistoga's Sam Brannan

It was June of 1915. Ina Coolbrith had been awarded three distinctions, although she may not have realized it. She became the first Poet Laureate of California, the first Poet Laureate of the entire country, and the first woman to be so honored.
She was born by a different name, Josephine Donna Smith on March 10, 1841. Her mother, Agnes Coolbrith had married Don Carlos Smith, a younger brother to Prophet Joseph Smith who had established the LDS Church in 1830. They were strong members of the faith and were living in Navoo, Illinois. Josephine was named in honor of Joseph.
Don Carlos Smith passed in 1841 at 25 years, when Ina was only months old. Some records claim malaria, others claim pneumonia as the cause.
Ina’s mother then became a multiple wife, No. 7, to Joseph. Then, in 1844, Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum were killed in Carthage, Illinois. Agnes became afraid for herself and her children, as those of the Mormon faith were being killed. Wherever they homesteaded, it seemed, gangs would gather to burn their homes, slaughter their livestock and burn their crops. According to some records, men, women and children of the church were lined up and shot. Taking her children, Agnes moved to St. Louis, Missouri. It was there that she decided to use her maiden name, Coolbrith, versus Smith, for obvious reasons.
Agnes met and married a man, not of the faith, William Pickett, from whom they had twins, William and Don Carlos. But Agnes’s hidden heart remained with the church.
In 1851 the family traveled overland with pioneer scout Jim Beckworth. Ina commonly rode horseback with Beckworth and when they crossed into California, Ina rode with him. During the months of travel via covered wagon, Ina read Shakespeare and Lord Byron. She was hooked.
The family first settled in the Los Angeles area, but after Ina’s brutally failed marriage at 17 years old, and the loss of her infant son, she relocated to San Francisco.
She continued writing prose, which was first in-print when she was 11 years old. In San Francisco, she became close friends with the likes of Bret Harte, William Stoddard, Joaquin Miller and Mark Twain.
During her years as the first librarian for the newly constructed Oakland Library she recalled seeing a young, very curious young boy. He wanted to read every book he could handle from fiction, to non-fiction, to geography to history to astronomy, the boy was crazy. His name was Jack London. Ina mentored this young boy, as well as Isadora Duncan.
During the earlier years, when Ina was born, Sam Brannan was an Elder of the Mormon Church. He had spent months as a missionary in the east and was very close to the Smith family. When Joseph and Hyrum were killed in 1844, Elders and others were called to Navoo. With Sam’s close allegiance to the Smith family, he probably would have met Ina when she was a mere 2 or 3 years old.
Forward to Ina’s independent move to San Francisco in 1860-61, when Sam Brannan was in the midst of building in San Francisco. He was California’s first millionaire, and if not for him the Gold Rush of 1849 would not have occurred and Calistoga would not have happened. But that is another story for a different day.
Ina has been called the “Sweet Singer of California.” Her poetry was deeply felt in her love of the early fog, the latter day sunshine. She wrote of loss, of attribution, of sweet melancholy. She was beautiful, inside and out.
In fact her physical beauty was well known. I can see her walking down the streets of San Francisco passing Sam Brannan. He adored beautiful women, but she would not have spoken to him. Ina knew his connection to the Mormon Church. If Sam had realized who she was, she would have been exposed. It wasn’t until after she passed that people learned of her connection to the Prophet Joseph Smith.
Ina Coolbrith died February 29, 1928, and was buried in Mountain View Cemetery, in Oakland. Ina Coolbrith Park is located off Taylor Street, in the Russian Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.
I admit I attempt to mark every important event or person to Sam Brannan, but this does work. There is no historical evidence that these two ever met, no evidence that Ina at any time visited Calistoga, but when you read her biographies and learn who she was, it is not a stretch that she may have visited our little town. Did she meet Sam, did she walk our streets?
I believe she did.
Kathy Bazzoli
Sharpsteen Museum