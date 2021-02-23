First U.S. Poet Laureate and her ties to Calistoga's Sam Brannan

Forward to Ina’s independent move to San Francisco in 1860-61, when Sam Brannan was in the midst of building in San Francisco. He was California’s first millionaire, and if not for him the Gold Rush of 1849 would not have occurred and Calistoga would not have happened. But that is another story for a different day.

Ina has been called the “Sweet Singer of California.” Her poetry was deeply felt in her love of the early fog, the latter day sunshine. She wrote of loss, of attribution, of sweet melancholy. She was beautiful, inside and out.

In fact her physical beauty was well known. I can see her walking down the streets of San Francisco passing Sam Brannan. He adored beautiful women, but she would not have spoken to him. Ina knew his connection to the Mormon Church. If Sam had realized who she was, she would have been exposed. It wasn’t until after she passed that people learned of her connection to the Prophet Joseph Smith.

Ina Coolbrith died February 29, 1928, and was buried in Mountain View Cemetery, in Oakland. Ina Coolbrith Park is located off Taylor Street, in the Russian Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.