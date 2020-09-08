Floating on a vast sea of data

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the old days, we had only a hazy idea of how many people read our stories in the newspaper.

We could count the number of papers we sold, of course, but it was harder to determine how many people read each copy. Reader surveys suggested that it usually averaged more than two readers per copy, but it was at best a wild guess as to how many people read any particular story.

Sometimes reporters would try a trick, saving some interesting fact or clever quote for the end of the story, hoping that someone might remark upon it, thereby proving that at least someone had read all the way to the bottom.

Today, thanks to the wonders of technology, we know almost more than we need to know. We can tell in real-time how many people are reading any given story. We know how they found the story, what other pages on our website they viewed, how long they spent on the story, and even how deeply they read into it.

We can generate reports that show, at least roughly, who are readers are: gender, location, age range, and all sorts of interesting facts.