Fomer editors of The Weekly Calistogan look back

Note from the editor: Former Weekly Calistogan editors Sean Scully and Anne Ward Ernst were asked to comment on their tenures at the paper. Here's what they had to say.

Sean Scully

The Weekly Calistogan saved my journalistic life. After more than 20 years in the news business, my career seemed to be over by about 2010. The economic crash of 2008 had killed almost all of my freelance income and newspapers were slashing staff almost daily, so my hopes of a full-time job were nonexistent. I had taken a job with a non-journalistic non-profit, but my heart wasn't in it.

Then my wife got a lucrative job offer in some place called Calistoga. We were delighted to move to the Napa Valley, but what was I going to do? I couldn't make wine, or drive a truck, or do much of anything else that didn't involve reporting and writing. I was way too young to retire. I was depressed.

Then, just as we were about to move, the local paper announced that its longtime editor would retire. I tracked down then-Publisher Doug Ernst and hounded him until he gave me the job. Suddenly my journalism career had come full circle, back to my earliest days when I worked for a series of small, rural weeklies in Central Virginia. I hadn't had that much fun in decades.

Although my time as editor of the Calistogan lasted just a year and a half, it remains one of my favorite jobs. And it gave my career a delicious second act that I had no reason to expect would ever happen. My time at the Calistogan marked my heart with a deep love of the newspaper and the marvelous little city it serves.

Anne Ward Ernst

I was the editor of the paper for five of the paper’s 144 years, helming the ship during the paper’s 135th through 140th years. In this young country, 144 years feels storied, momentous, historical. I am proud to have been a small part of the paper’s print life. I’m not sure when the paper adopted its digital presence and I’m pleased to know that the online version will continue to exist, but I like paper and ink.

It's not just about being old-fashioned for me either. With a print paper in front of me I can quickly scan headlines and a few lines of the story to decide if I want to read on. I don’t have to click through to get the gist of a story, and I don’t fall into a rabbit hole of other stories. I don’t lose my place, and can keep track of which stories I’ve already read because on paper the stories don’t jump around like they do on a website. Even when I go to a newspaper’s website I prefer to click on the “e-edition,” the photo image of the print version.

So, goodbye my old friend, Paper and Ink. Dear Paper, I guess I won’t be repurposing you to clean my windows and mirrors. Ink, I will miss you leaving a little of yourself behind on my fingers. Sad, indeed.