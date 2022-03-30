Former St. Helena Star editor remembers his time at The Weekly Calistogan

How sad it is not to have the print edition of The Weekly Calistoga anymore.

I understand the financial realities of the decision — it is expensive to print a newspaper — but to read news online is not the same as holding a physical newspaper. Yet, I do both — I read the New York Times online and I read the St. Helena Star in my hands.

The news landscape has changed so much in the past few years and will continue to evolve. It is up to us to change with it, because we desperately need the information that local journalists provide.

What was it like working for The Weekly Calistogan, when I first arrived in California in late 1979? Some of the tasks are the same as today: cover the community as well as possible, report on the meetings of the city council, planning commission and school board, and report on other local activities.

What has changed in the past 40-plus years are the ways a physical newspaper is produced. Let me explain.

We used IBM Selectric typewriters to write a story, then used Compugraphic typesetting machines to set the long galleys of type. Instead of hot lead to create a line of type, we typed on photographic paper that had to be developed before the words became visible. The developed roll of type, maybe 4 or 5 inches wide by 30 or 40 inches long, was hung up to dry. Bulk wax was heated up and the typeset was run through a roller that spread the wax on the back of it.

The piece of type was then cut with Exacto knives and metal rulers, cutting the excess photographic paper from both sides and the top and bottom. You then had a long strip of justified type. It was laid on a thick sheet of ruled layout paper, ruled so you could get the stories straight, that measured 15 inches wide by 21 inches deep. That was one page of the newspaper. Each of the pages had to be created, putting ads, stories, photos, captions and headlines on the page.

To create the eight-page newspaper was a puzzle with the most important stories on top of each page and the ads on the bottom. Today, with computer software for both writing stories and electronically laying out pages, it seems inconceivable that we spent so much time creating a newspaper each week.

I worked for The Weekly Calistogan for about five years between 1979 and 1989. In between our family owned the weekly Middletown Times Star, and my wife Joni and I rode our bicycles across the country, raising more than $1 million for the American Lung Association.

In October 1979, I responded to a Help Wanted ad in the San Francisco Chronicle, seeking a reporter for The Weekly Calistogan. The job interview was short and sweet. I was asked one question: Can you type? When I responded in the affirmative, newspaper owner Margerie Brandon said, “Prove it.” So I did when I sat down at an IBM Selectric. Thus began my journalism career in California. After graduating from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, I spent two years as a reporter at the weekly Batavia Chronicle, so I thought the interview in Calistoga would have focused on journalism and my experience, but it did not.

Neither Brandon nor her live-in boyfriend Jack Kenny were journalists, although Kenny spent time as an entertainment writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Brandon hired him to run two weekly newspapers: the Calistogan and the Russian River News and to sell advertising, which is the lifeblood of any newspaper. It was Kenny who put entertainment news from Reno and Lake Tahoe in The Weekly Calistogan, something that never made sense to me, either then or now. Brandon was the boss and whatever she wanted to write, she did, in the process hurting many people, not caring if what she wrote was true or not. It was difficult to work for them — they were not good bosses and even withheld my vacation pay, something that still galls my wife.

In Calistoga in the early 1980s, the City Council included people well-known in town, including Edy Wilkinson, Nick Rulli and Mayor Bill Berkhout. The accents of both the Italian Rulli and the German Berkhout were so pronounced it was hard to understand either of them.

Calistoga’s social life included a number of events, including the fire department’s annual evening of playing whist, always held in early November. The engines were moved out of the firehouse and tables and chairs were moved in to make room for crowds of people playing cards. I also remember the annual auctions, held in the same venues to raise money for equipment for the volunteer fire department.

Another event was the annual Silverado Parade, which kicked off the Napa County Fair, always held on the Fourth of July. The fair, held at the Napa County Fairgrounds, included a week’s worth of carnival games, sprint car races, live entertainment on various stages and the display of homemade goods, including jams, jellies, canned tomatoes and the like. The finale was the fireworks show, which was visible from nearly anywhere in Calistoga, although it was best viewed from the fairgrounds.

One year Kenny decided to put his old Ford flatbed truck in the parade. A large group of people, including musician Korla Pandit and his wife, Corliss, were enlisted to sit or stand on the bed of the truck. We put red, white and blue bunting on the truck and I drove it down Lincoln Avenue.

After joining the St. Helena Star in August 2006, I worked with a variety of editors at the Calistogan, including John Waters, Sean Scully, Anne Ward Ernst and most recently Cynthia Sweeney. Thankfully, Cynthia’s fine reporting will continue to be available online at napavalleyregister.com and in the print editions of the St. Helena Star and the Napa Valley Register.

Dave Stoneberg is the former editor of the St. Helena Star