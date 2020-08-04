From mayoral candidate Canning: 'Let's work together'

Since it was reported last week that I will be seeking another term as mayor, I have been humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement. I had contemplated this decision for quite some time. While most of my service has been rewarding it has had its share of challenges. It has included an economic recession, Valley Fire evacuation camp, Tubbs Fire citywide evacuation, a multitude of PG&E power shutoffs and now a global pandemic. Fortunately, I did not have to experience these challenges alone. This community has outstanding residents, businesses, city staff, and elected officials that I have been honored to work alongside and to share in overcoming these crises.
I have always endeavored to serve as best I can. Through this work I have developed relationships at a federal, state, county and local level that have benefitted Calistoga. This network has enabled our community to access resources resulting in solutions we may not have been granted under different circumstances. I have and will continue to fight every day for Calistoga.
I appreciate that not all actions I have taken have been popular with everyone. I make decisions based upon the best available information at that moment in time. I have been and will continue to be accessible to all. I will talk to anyone, anytime, anywhere about anything. I cannot fix something if I do not know it is broken, so share your thoughts and concerns. You may not like my answer to some questions, but you will always get an answer.
I will continue to treat all with dignity and respect especially when on opposite sides of an issue. I will continue to seek compromise to achieve the greatest good for the greatest number of Calistogans while protecting the City and ensuring its viability for future generations.
This is our community, let’s continue to work on it together.
Chris Canning
Mayor, Calistoga
