From mayoral candidate Canning: 'Let's work together'

Since it was reported last week that I will be seeking another term as mayor, I have been humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement. I had contemplated this decision for quite some time. While most of my service has been rewarding it has had its share of challenges. It has included an economic recession, Valley Fire evacuation camp, Tubbs Fire citywide evacuation, a multitude of PG&E power shutoffs and now a global pandemic. Fortunately, I did not have to experience these challenges alone. This community has outstanding residents, businesses, city staff, and elected officials that I have been honored to work alongside and to share in overcoming these crises.

I have always endeavored to serve as best I can. Through this work I have developed relationships at a federal, state, county and local level that have benefitted Calistoga. This network has enabled our community to access resources resulting in solutions we may not have been granted under different circumstances. I have and will continue to fight every day for Calistoga.