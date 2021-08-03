From the editor: A farewell to newsracks

Well, we knew it was coming.
Deposit a few quarters and help yourself to a newspaper while you can, the end of the newsrack era is hitting home. Soon you'll be finding them in the Smithsonian Museum next to the rotary phone.
I received a kind and diplomatic email a couple of weeks ago from the City saying they want to declutter the sidewalks downtown.
“The City is taking a hard look at eliminating/consolidating some of the newsracks on Lincoln Avenue as many are in ill-repair and many appear to be unused.”
The Weekly Calistogan still does a fairly brisk sales out of a couple of the newspaper boxes, I’m told, and this would not affect, as far as I know, the racks at Cal Mart or the Post Office. And it won't affect home delivery either.
You may have noticed — not you, digital readers — that to get the ball rolling, the City is tacking notices on the kiosks to get the active users to contact Zac Tusinger at the planning department and let him know which ones are regularly utilized. Zac can be reached at ztusinger@ci.calistoga.ca.us.
Frankly, I couldn’t agree more, and am surprised a couple of the newsracks have stood there as long as they have. I know a couple of them on Lincoln have remained empty for some time.
Municipalities across the country have all kinds of codes including what size they can be and how they are maintained. Many years ago, I was in the habit of going to the Safeway in St. Helena, to shop and pick up the Sunday edition of the Press Democrat. Then one Sunday the newsracks, which also carried the St. Helena Star, just like that, were gone. The employees didn’t know anything about where they went, and neither did Dave or Jesse at the Star.
The newsrack, as we know, is a casualty of the nationwide transition to online-only content.
You’ll be hard-pressed to find any newsracks at all in the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At one time, more than 250 Tribune-Review newsracks peppered the city, but in 2017, the Tribune Review ceased its print edition and “the vending machines that once dotted the city landscape have become nearly obsolete,” the paper reported at the time.
In case you’re wondering, like I was, the coin-operated rack was invented in 1947, Wikipedia tells us, by George Thiemeyer Hemmeter. I would have guessed they dated back further than that, but apparently during WWII boys in tweed caps were still standing on the street corner shouting “Extra, extra, read all about it!”
(Another tidbit: George is also credited with working on other inventions like a food dehydrator used during WWII, and a self-balancing washing machine. He died in 2000 at the age of 94.)
But the newsrack had a good run. From the 1950s to the 1990s, the Texas-based manufacturing company Kaspar reportedly shipped 2 to 3 million units to cities across the country. Those boom days ended in 2015, when the company must have seen the writing on the wall and stopped making them.
I don't know how The Weekly Calistogan was delivered way back when. It's hard to imagine a kid standing on the corner of Lincoln and Washington in 1901 waiting for a horse and buggy to drive by. It might be a little out of the way now, but as always, you're welcome to swing by the office at 1705 Washington and pick up a copy.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.