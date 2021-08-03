From the editor: A farewell to newsracks

Municipalities across the country have all kinds of codes including what size they can be and how they are maintained. Many years ago, I was in the habit of going to the Safeway in St. Helena, to shop and pick up the Sunday edition of the Press Democrat. Then one Sunday the newsracks, which also carried the St. Helena Star, just like that, were gone. The employees didn’t know anything about where they went, and neither did Dave or Jesse at the Star.

The newsrack, as we know, is a casualty of the nationwide transition to online-only content.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any newsracks at all in the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At one time, more than 250 Tribune-Review newsracks peppered the city, but in 2017, the Tribune Review ceased its print edition and “the vending machines that once dotted the city landscape have become nearly obsolete,” the paper reported at the time.

In case you’re wondering, like I was, the coin-operated rack was invented in 1947, Wikipedia tells us, by George Thiemeyer Hemmeter. I would have guessed they dated back further than that, but apparently during WWII boys in tweed caps were still standing on the street corner shouting “Extra, extra, read all about it!”