From the editor: A night on the town

It read, “At what point can we just start using 2020 as a swear word?” As in, “What a load of 2020” or “Abso-2020-lutely!”

Last year at about this time, I began reporting on events being cancelled, one by one, until the pattern emerged and it no longer became news. Eventually I just said What the 2020 — and abandoned putting together the weekly Calendar of Events altogether.

Then the advent of now-ubiquitous Zoom meetings and concerts and auctions and forums, and I swear I never thought I’d be using the term “drive-thru” with such regularity.

But, and though pandemic is far from behind us, signs of (dare I say it?) normalcy are returning, or at least are visible on the horizon.

The past week I checked in with a couple of the owners of local wineries, who suffered severe blows from the Glass Fire (see story online or in print on Thursday). Last October, still in the grasp of the initial shock, they said there was no question that they would rebuild. Now the daunting task has begun, and though the challenges go far beyond just replacing the buildings that were lost, they are determined and hopeful.