From the editor: Calistoga's PSPS losses

Last week, the Calistoga Chamber held a Town Hall Zoom meeting with city officials and PG&E. With regards to planned and unplanned power outages that take place in Calistoga, company representatives said, as they did three years ago, “We’re working on it.”
They said PG&E is investing a lot of money rebuilding its transmission lines to withstand higher winds. The CPUC has recommended PG&E look at tree strike data to map vegetation heights of trees for strike potential data, which could mean, at least in the short term, more frequent and longer Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.
PG&E has been asked, by myself and others, why they won’t invest in underground lines. The answer given is that it’s prohibitively expensive and the terrain in and around Calistoga is too unyielding. The same goes for a line that would connect us to St. Helena.
Over the past few months, I have been talking with residents and business owners about losses they’ve suffered due to PSPS events. It’s safe to say that Calistoga has endured more than its fair share of planned and unplanned outages, and the hardest hit have been those west of the river, who are not powered by PG&E’s temporary generators.
Over the past few years, residents and businesses have lost literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in food, major appliances — one business alone lost more than $120,000 last October alone — and in investments in portable generators.
Those working from home have lost work, and many feel psychological impacts of the outages.
Some have tried to recoup their losses from PG&E, to no avail. One thing that is incalculable is the unfortunate reputation Calistoga has gained as PSPS Central, as witnessed by the big-city news crews that show up during outages with their TV cameras, reporting our misfortune.
I’m gathering this information for a story about the losses the town has sustained. If anyone hasn’t been affected by any of these outage events, I’d love to hear from you. And if you have— at the risk of opening the floodgates — I’d especially like to hear from you. My number and email are at the end of this piece. I’d also like to know if you filed a claim with PG&E and have or have not been reimbursed.
There is good news; the city is installing large generators over at Rancho de Calistoga so those folks will have power during future PSPS events.
Sen. Dodd also introduced a bill (SB52) last month that is aimed at recouping losses for PG&E customers during PSPS events. More on that to come.
I think everyone understands the need for PG&E to turn off power when the wind is high and conditions are dry, and would rather they do that than risk a fire from a downed or sparked line.
PG&E has invested millions — how much they won’t say — in new data collection and maintenance technology to prevent vulnerable lines from starting a fire, which they have been installing and testing in Calistoga. And they have provided the large generators that power up the town east of the river during a planned outage.
One thing I do know, is that the wind and the trees will always be with us. I also understand it takes a long time for a battleship the size of PG&E to turn around and plot a different course. But with the millions spent on investing in new technology, new data collection, when is the answer “We’re working on it” not working anymore?
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.