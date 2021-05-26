From the editor: Calistoga's PSPS losses

Those working from home have lost work, and many feel psychological impacts of the outages.

Some have tried to recoup their losses from PG&E, to no avail. One thing that is incalculable is the unfortunate reputation Calistoga has gained as PSPS Central, as witnessed by the big-city news crews that show up during outages with their TV cameras, reporting our misfortune.

I’m gathering this information for a story about the losses the town has sustained. If anyone hasn’t been affected by any of these outage events, I’d love to hear from you. And if you have— at the risk of opening the floodgates — I’d especially like to hear from you. My number and email are at the end of this piece. I’d also like to know if you filed a claim with PG&E and have or have not been reimbursed.

There is good news; the city is installing large generators over at Rancho de Calistoga so those folks will have power during future PSPS events.

Sen. Dodd also introduced a bill (SB52) last month that is aimed at recouping losses for PG&E customers during PSPS events. More on that to come.