At the post office last week, I ran into someone who asked me how to submit a photo of their pet for the Pet of the Week feature we run each week. I explained that the cats and dogs we feature each week on the back page are actually animals that are up for adoption and need permanent homes.
But I could see how that mistake could easily be made. Therefore, starting this week, Pet of the Week is now called Adopt a Pet. We will still be featuring animals that are available for adoption through Wine Country Animal Lovers, a nonprofit right here in Calistoga. All the cats and dogs we feature each week are living in foster homes until a forever home can be found.
This might seem like a small part of the paper, but honestly folks, this is the toughest part of my job. Sure, I sit through city council meetings, planning commission meetings, I sometimes scramble to try to find local news when sometimes not much is going on, but having to go to WCAL’s Facebook page every week and pick just one furry face who gets the limelight when they are all so deserving of a stable, loving home, it’s tough. Don’t be surprised if one week the entire back page is plastered with photos of adoptable cats and dogs.
I would take them all home in heartbeat, but I live in a place where pets are not allowed. Now, to all you landlords who won’t accept pets -- and that’s 99 percent of you -- I get it. Cats have been known to pee on carpets and misbehaving dogs can eat furniture and exuberant puppies can crash through screen doors (it happens). But there are responsible pet owners who train their dogs and are mindful of their cat’s health and behavior. At least meet the pet and observe the owner and the animal together. That should give you an idea of the responsibility level and the relationship.
OK, I’m off my soap box now, and on to a new feature this week we’re calling Good Deed of the Week. Kind of self-explanatory, but the idea is to catch someone around town in the act of doing something kind, helpful, or beneficial in some way.
First up is Enoteca Wine Shop owner Margaux Singleton. She was caught sweeping the sidewalk outside her shop on Lincoln Avenue last week, and generally tidying the area. Turns out this is something she regularly does and there is a story behind it that involves Frank Lloyd Wright, a limousine, a veterinarian, and his Rhodesian Ridgebacks. To figure it out, you’ll just have to read the story in this week’s edition.
After deciding to start this feature, the cynic in me worried that I might not be able to come up with a good deed every week. But hey, we live in Calistoga, right? We’ll probably have half a dozen every week. And, dear readers, if you happen to catch someone doing a good deed, take a photo and send in to editor@weeklycalistogan.com.
Maybe it’ll even be someone who adopts a pet from WCAL.