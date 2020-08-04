From the editor: Flexibility under pressure

It has hardly seemed like summer. Without the Fourth of July Parade and fireworks, Concerts in the Park, and all of the other events that have been canceled or moved online due to COVID-19, but here we are with school about to start.
As if the pandemic wasn’t enough to deal with over the past however many months it's been, the country also is embroiled in a culture war, and at home we are dreading — I mean preparing for — upcoming PSPS events and fire season. And it’s an election year to boot.
Over the past few months, I have listened to school administrators, teachers, the police chief, fire chief, mayor, and business owners, and have heard how much everyone is dealing with critical changes on an almost daily basis. Though caught unprepared in March, somehow we are adjusting to situations as they arise, we are persevering, getting things done, and for the most part keeping our sanity.
Here's a brief recap of what's been going on in our town the past few months.
Let's start with PG&E. I’ve been asked many times about the new generators going in down on Washington Street, and here’s the deal: the generators will power up the same areas that the substation did last year. If you had power last year during the PSPS events, you’ll have power again this year. If you didn’t, you won’t. The city is working with Rancho de Calistoga owners to get generators to power the mobile home park, but it won’t happen in time for this year.
The past several months the city as a whole has been grappling with ever-changing state and county COVID-19 mandates. The police department has been busy this summer cracking down on illegal fireworks, and reprimanding those who are not obeying social distancing and/or wearing a mask. To many, it seems a no-brainer and isn’t asking a whole lot for people to wear a protective mask during a pandemic, but there are those who resist, and those who call the police to report them. You'll find that repeatedly in the police log.
Fire Chief Campbell has said that given weather conditions this will be a very active fire season. The good news is the fire department is fully staffed and we have new engines and equipment.
Through diligence and tireless flexibility, the school district has organized a plan to keep students and teachers safe this coming school year, while implementing a rigorous curriculum, as the county and state continue to juggle guidelines based on COVID-19 numbers that fluctuate daily.
Lincoln Avenue. As you know, state and county mandates also continue to fluctuate regarding when certain businesses can open, and when certain businesses have to close. The good news is the renovation of the long-vacant D’Amici Hotel by new owner Carl Dene, who also owns the renovated Brannan Cottages. The Merchants are also working on turning the Depot into a restaurant, though the town seems to be divided about 50-50 on the new color scheme. Dr. Wilkinson’s is also nearly finished with their renovations.
Meanwhile, the continuing bad news downtown is empty storefronts and the recent closures of Enoteca, All Season’s Bistro, Azusa, and Susie’s Bar is also for sale. These are all veteran business owners who love what they do, love this town, but have taken a financial beating due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the future is not looking bright. The city has been flexible in working with restaurant owners to allow outdoor seating, and it’s heartening to see occupied tables outside Café Sarafornia each morning. Veraison at Mount View Hotel looks to be doing pretty well with their new outdoor seating as well. All things considered.
A big shout out to the Boys & Girls Club which continues to be open, and in addition is feeding 600 families a week despite a 40% loss in operating revenue. Their fundraising auction is online this year, and items can currently be viewed at https://e.givesmart.com/events/gyY/. Think about doing what you can do, however big or small, to support our kids.
And finally, something that isn’t COVID-19 related. The Weekly Calistogan has an exciting development on the horizon. You already know that we have the print edition and also the website. Well, soon, you’ll be able to get a subscription, for a nominal price, to an online edition of Thursday's paper. That’s where you can read the printed addition, exactly as it is, online. We’re just hashing out the details of what will be included in the subscription, so stay tuned. As it looks like the AB 5 legislation, which, in a nutshell could eliminate newspaper carriers, isn’t going away anytime soon, this might be a valuable, if not flexible, option.
