From the editor: Flexibility under pressure

Meanwhile, the continuing bad news downtown is empty storefronts and the recent closures of Enoteca, All Season’s Bistro, Azusa, and Susie’s Bar is also for sale. These are all veteran business owners who love what they do, love this town, but have taken a financial beating due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the future is not looking bright. The city has been flexible in working with restaurant owners to allow outdoor seating, and it’s heartening to see occupied tables outside Café Sarafornia each morning. Veraison at Mount View Hotel looks to be doing pretty well with their new outdoor seating as well. All things considered.

A big shout out to the Boys & Girls Club which continues to be open, and in addition is feeding 600 families a week despite a 40% loss in operating revenue. Their fundraising auction is online this year, and items can currently be viewed at https://e.givesmart.com/events/gyY/. Think about doing what you can do, however big or small, to support our kids.

And finally, something that isn’t COVID-19 related. The Weekly Calistogan has an exciting development on the horizon. You already know that we have the print edition and also the website. Well, soon, you’ll be able to get a subscription, for a nominal price, to an online edition of Thursday's paper. That’s where you can read the printed addition, exactly as it is, online. We’re just hashing out the details of what will be included in the subscription, so stay tuned. As it looks like the AB 5 legislation, which, in a nutshell could eliminate newspaper carriers, isn’t going away anytime soon, this might be a valuable, if not flexible, option.