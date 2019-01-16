If there comes a time, and you have to, there are graceful, cooperative ways to transition into an assisted living facility.
And then there is the way my mom did it, which was kicking and screaming. Not literally, but almost.
Not that anyone blamed her.
Mom’s story is typical. She owned and lived in her own home which she worked hard for. She took pride in her yard and her furnishings.
Starting as a kid, she worked in her parents’ corner grocery store where her dad was a butcher and her mom ran everything else.
She married, stayed married for 49 years until my dad died.
Mom went to college at age 30, after I was born, and got a degree in art. She wanted to teach but at that time there was a glut of teachers, so she worked a long time for Earl Bakken’s company (Bakken was the creator of the pacemaker) making tiny electronic parts for the electronic devices. I worked there briefly but the tedium of putting together microscopic parts day after day was too much. (As coincidence would have it, I sort of got to know Earl, as he lived in Hawaii on the same the island as I did. I arranged a surprise lunch with Earl when she and dad were visiting one time, and she never forgot it. Earl was a very kind man.)
Fast forward to the summer after mom’s 84th birthday. Dad had long since died. She was working in the yard and fell and broke her pelvis. She lay on the ground in the backyard for half an hour before her neighbor heard the yells for help.
After a month spent in a rehab facility recuperating, she was sent home with lists of her specialists, rehab people to be scheduled, special equipment to buy for the house, and a ton of paperwork.
Keeping track of that, plus medications, is beyond any capable person, let alone an 84 year old with failing memory and health.
She’ll be the first to admit it was too much to keep straight, but the last to admit she needed to move to an assisted living facility. This made a difficult decision even more difficult.
We love her, but mom is stubborn, and on top of that says whatever is on her mind, consequences be damned.
Allow me to veer off track for a moment. A long time ago, my car started on fire in the driveway (another story). Moments passed like hours as mom watched flames grow close to the garage. Finally, we heard the sirens coming down the street. The volunteer fire department made good time and put out the fire before it did any damage other than to my car.
Mom stands 5-feet, 1-inch tall on a good day and was then rather petite. Nonetheless, she had the fire chief, a good-sized man, back pinned against the front oak tree, jabbing her finger in his chest, demanding to know what took them so long, and something about the taxes she pays.
Mom can also be kind and generous, but those qualities were not on display two years ago when the family gathered from across the United States around her kitchen table to tell her it was for her own health and safety that she needed go into assisted living.
She mended from the broken pelvis. But this was not her first fall and according to her doctor and statistics, it’s not if but when the next one will occur. We were scared to have her driving — never one of her strong suits in the first place — and taking care of a large home without any help was becoming impossible.
Mom also had breast cancer, as it turns out. She knew for about a year but never told anyone. And her short-term memory was fading in a big way.
Mom has never had a great memory and has always spoken in sentences that start and stop all over the place and substitutes one thing for another. Way back when, when Gloria Vanderbilt jeans were popular she was forever calling them Gloria Swanson jeans (Swanson was a famous actress eons ago). So it was hard for us to tell when the Alzheimer’s really started. That’s just how she is.
Our hearts were breaking, but what can you do. This is probably the worst day of your life, we told her, and we can try and understand, but it’s not us and we can’t imagine how you feel. It was horrible all the way around.
Due to her illness, her anger and denial, she wasn’t very involved with selling the house or deciding what to take to the new place. She regrets that now, missing small things like her old colander.
She is very aware that she has Alzheimer’s, reads up on it, and recently said she wishes she had a butterfly net to catch the words that flit away. I said a small fish net, like the ones used in home aquariums would probably work better, and she thought that was funny.
“If I say that to the people here they’ll think I’m nuts,” she laughed.
But a year and a half later she is doing much better than she was on her own. She calls the place “jail” but the cancer is under control, she looks forward to her weekly exercise class, is talking about maybe getting a cat, and, never one to be social, she’s even made a new friend.