From the editor: Here we come 2021

Hats off to us.
Like unwitting marathoners plodding through an unimagined obstacle course with blinders on, we felt our way through, stumbled, prayed, and cursed our way through 2020. We also maybe ate too much, drank too much, watched too many videos, and in my case spent a certain amount of time just staring into space. All of us were forced to stretch ourselves beyond what we thought we were capable of this past year, but you know what? We made it.
On page A1 of today’s paper, you’ll find a recaps of the top 10 stories of the year. It might be suitable for framing as a daily reminder with the caption “We survived this, we can survive anything.”
Thinking about the past year, there are a few more subtle things that happened that didn’t make the top stories list, but are nonetheless revealing of the town’s character. There are countless more, but here are a few that come to mind:
Recently, Councilmember and now Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega minced no words taking a Weekly Calistogan Facebook commenter to task over something snide on a post about Rep. Mike Thompson getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Go Irais.
After the city council election results were announced, former Vice-Mayor Michael Dunsford exhibited a classy departure from a long tenure serving the city, as he wished Irais and newcomer Lisa Gift all the best. Calistoga Planning Commission Chair Paul Coates did the same, retiring after serving the city for more than 30 years.
Jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich (I think he’s 82 or 83 years old now) embraced live-streaming technology to bring live concerts to audiences each Saturday from his home in Chateau Calistoga.
Then there's tough decision Alex and Gayle Dierkhising made to close All Seasons Bistro after more than 30 years in business. Like letting a child go, they said.
And kudos to all of the residents who continue to support local restaurants by ordering takeout.
The police department navigated new territory, and continue to walk the fine line between reprimanding and punishing those not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.
I'll never forget the tears that Margaux Singleton shed as she closed her Wine Shop after more than 30 years in business.
There was the forthright manner in which Mayor Chris Canning and Police Chief Mitch Celaya addressed the Black Live Matter supporters who peacefully gathered in Pioneer Park. It's comforting to know we have a progressive law enforcement leader.
The Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy group was back, continuing to exercise their freedom of speech.
And all of the more than 800 residents who have signed a petition to push PG&E for a stable transmission line from St. Helena. If you’re familiar with the story of David and Goliath, we have what it takes, folks.
We are Calistoga, and this is what we do.
Watch out 2021, here we come.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.