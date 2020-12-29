From the editor: Here we come 2021

Hats off to us.

Like unwitting marathoners plodding through an unimagined obstacle course with blinders on, we felt our way through, stumbled, prayed, and cursed our way through 2020. We also maybe ate too much, drank too much, watched too many videos, and in my case spent a certain amount of time just staring into space. All of us were forced to stretch ourselves beyond what we thought we were capable of this past year, but you know what? We made it.

On page A1 of today’s paper, you’ll find a recaps of the top 10 stories of the year. It might be suitable for framing as a daily reminder with the caption “We survived this, we can survive anything.”

Thinking about the past year, there are a few more subtle things that happened that didn’t make the top stories list, but are nonetheless revealing of the town’s character. There are countless more, but here are a few that come to mind:

Recently, Councilmember and now Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega minced no words taking a Weekly Calistogan Facebook commenter to task over something snide on a post about Rep. Mike Thompson getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Go Irais.