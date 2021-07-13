From the editor: Hitchhiking and other road hazards

The other day, I something you don’t see very often anymore, especially in Napa Valley; a hitchhiker.
He was standing on the side of Highway 29, right outside the Calistoga city limits heading south. He was middle-aged, wearing a T-shirt and jeans, with a backpack and a couple of duffel bags resting nearby.
I’m not sure why hitchhiking faded away. Perhaps because it’s illegal, but it probably doesn’t occur to anyone in generations younger than the Baby Boomers generation. I’m not advocating the practice, but it is a viable means of getting from here to there, and with climate change, and gas prices the way they are these days, you wonder.
Back in high school, before I had a car, I regularly hitchhiked home in the afternoon. Risky, perhaps, but the hitchhiker has the option of taking the ride or not, by sizing up the vehicle and the driver. Robbinsdale, Minnesota was a pretty safe place, and still is, but my parents would likely have killed me had they found out.
A boyfriend and I also hitchhiked from Minneapolis to Duluth, which is about a three-hour drive straight through. The only ride I remember was in an old Buick sedan with bad suspension and three or four Native Americans in the car. We crowded into the back seat where one guy was sleeping, and no one else attempted conversation either, other than “Where you going?”
When I finally did get a car, boyfriend and I drove from Minneapolis to New York in my 1972 Volkswagen Beetle. Everything went smoothly until the gas line gave out somewhere around Binghamton, New York. The mechanic took one look at us, and the Minnesota license plates, and charged us more than $100 for repairs. I found out later it’s a pretty cheap fix, but there went our spending money.
We were traveling to see the sights and our destination was visiting my brother who was attending a seminary upstate in Esopus, a town with a population then of about 50. Upstate New York is beautiful in fall when the trees turn color, and we hit it just right.
We parked the car in nearby Poughkeepsie for the day and took the train into New York City. We returned to find the driver's-side window smashed in. It felt like a punch in the gut, and a few layers of trust and innocence were lost, realizing the statement an inanimate out-of-state license plate can make to a would-be burglar. There was some small consolation that the thief’s efforts were rewarded only with a small booty of Carly Simon and Harry Nilsson cassette tapes.
On the way back to Minnesota we made the mistake of going through Chicago and hit rush-hour traffic. Bumper to bumper going 70 mph on a five-lane highway, and not knowing where or how to get off, all the while keenly aware of my license plate. We decided to get off the interstate anywhere. We had $10 left, and $9 went for parking. For an hour.
It was around this time my parents suggested I do something with my life, like go to college.
After graduate school, I moved back to Minneapolis for a year. During the summer I jumped at an opportunity to participate in a Native American education program at the University of Oklahoma as a linguistics consultant.
I drove down with a different boyfriend in I forget what kind of hatchback and literally the second we crossed the border into Oklahoma we got pulled over by a state trooper. He asked what we were doing driving to Oklahoma, in such a way that implied there could not possibly be a legitimate reason.
He proceeded to search the car. And search. Finally coming up empty-handed, he looked at my rather bookish and introverted boyfriend who was by then pale, shaking and babbling, trying to make small talk. The trooper looked him, then looked at me.
“What’s wrong with him?”
“Nothing, he’s always like that,” and to this day I’m not sure why I said that but it seemed to satisfy the trooper.
I like to think I’m wiser now. But if I had been going in the other direction on Highway 29 the other day, nostalgia and curiosity might have gotten the better of me and, and I might have pulled over.
