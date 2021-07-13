From the editor: Hitchhiking and other road hazards

When I finally did get a car, boyfriend and I drove from Minneapolis to New York in my 1972 Volkswagen Beetle. Everything went smoothly until the gas line gave out somewhere around Binghamton, New York. The mechanic took one look at us, and the Minnesota license plates, and charged us more than $100 for repairs. I found out later it’s a pretty cheap fix, but there went our spending money.

We were traveling to see the sights and our destination was visiting my brother who was attending a seminary upstate in Esopus, a town with a population then of about 50. Upstate New York is beautiful in fall when the trees turn color, and we hit it just right.

We parked the car in nearby Poughkeepsie for the day and took the train into New York City. We returned to find the driver's-side window smashed in. It felt like a punch in the gut, and a few layers of trust and innocence were lost, realizing the statement an inanimate out-of-state license plate can make to a would-be burglar. There was some small consolation that the thief’s efforts were rewarded only with a small booty of Carly Simon and Harry Nilsson cassette tapes.