From the editor: How to deal with robocalls

Me: Hello, Weekly Calistogan.
Obviously recorded voice message: This is an important message regarding your account —
Me: Click. (For those who have never had a land line, "click" is the sound of hanging up on someone.)
You would think in this day and age robocallers would come up with a more sophisticated spiel, or at least a live person.
Well, they have.
For several weeks I was getting very persistent calls from real people who said they were from something called "Google Analytics." Each caller was very, very concerned that I wasn’t getting top priority in internet visibility. Not only that, from the background noise in the office they were calling from, other operators were also engaged with other customers, equally concerned about informing them that their internet presence wasn’t up to par.
On the first couple of calls, I tried to explain to the concerned "Google" person that if indeed our company has a Google account, I’m not in charge of it.
Well, there must be something wrong with the hearing of the "Google Analytics" callers, or their powers of reason are obscured by the script they are affixed to, because they just kept talking over me insisting this was an urgent matter.
Compounding the matter into something even more annoying, I have the Weekly Calistogan phone number programmed so it rolls over to my cell phone when I’m not in the office.
“Hello, Weekly Calistogan.”
“This is Google Analytics and we are VERY concerned about your account. You are missing VALUABLE visibility on Google! Don’t you want to get more clicks?!” (Not to be confused with the sound of hanging up on someone, as mentioned above.)
Changing strategies, I went on the offensive. I copied the phone number from my caller ID, and whenever they called, I picked up and immediately said “Can you please take me off your call list? I’m not in charge of our Google account. I have no power to make such decisions. Talking to me is useless, okay?”
This momentarily threw them off guard. And then they picked up the script again saying they were very concerned about my account …
Sheesh! I have figured out how to block calls on my cell phone, but with the office phone, it’s not possible. So changing offensive again, I called the "Google Analytics" phone number and asked to speak to a supervisor. Well, they’re on to that one. Apparently they have no supervisors. So I pleaded with the call person to take me off their call list, and they then assured me I would be. Success at last.
LOL, as they say.
I should mention here that this company very likely had nothing to do with Google, as I learned later.
Still, the calls kept coming, and my begging turned to threats, “Look, I’m a mild-mannered, even-tempered, objective-thinking person, but if you don’t stop calling, I’m going to have to write a scathing column about your company’s harassing tactics … ” until I eventually just ignored the calls and to my eventual relief several weeks later they went away on their own.
In these times of heightened sensitivity to irritations of any kind, and by "these times" I mean the pandemic, I hesitate to draw attention to yet another of life’s petty annoyances without some kind of practical solution.
So, enter Anna Wingfield.
Anna is a new monthly columnist for The Weekly Calistogan, and her second column for us appears this week online and on page B3 in print. And no, she’s not a hit man. That I know of.
Anna is a certified aromatherapist and some of you may know her from her booth at the Farmer’s Market. She’s an expert at creating natural remedies to promote well-being and relaxation. This week, due to Valentine’s Day, she focuses on nurturing the heart and includes an elixir for calming palpitations and lowering high blood pressure.
In her next column, I’m hoping she’ll have something I can spray on my phone.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.