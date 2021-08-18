From the editor: 'It's for your safety'

Let’s get right to the point. When PG&E sends out a PSPS alert notifying customers that they will be shutting off power for “your safety,” what they really mean is “so our equipment doesn't start another major fire.”
Now, of course we’d rather have our power shut off than take a chance on another wildfire.
But why, for most people, are those the only choices? Yes, you can always run a noisy, expensive, diesel-powered generator so your food doesn’t spoil and your computer doesn’t crash, or make a large investment in solar.
So it's hard to believe that PG&E is driven by their desire for me to be safe. Except perhaps so that I can continue to pay my bill.
I try not to be a cynical person, and I don't want to sound like a broken record, and frankly I would be perfectly happy never to write another column about PG&E again. Recently, however, a resident in the Rosedale Road area sent me documentation of about a dozen power outages she and a few hundred of her neighbors have experienced since 2017. By documentation I mean an Excel spreadsheet. Since the beginning of the year, that area’s power has been disrupted more than a dozen times with interruptions lasting up to a few hours. Her questions to PG&E and our county supervisors have largely gone unanswered.
Over the last three weeks, our neighbors in St. Helena, Deer Park and Angwin experienced three extended outages, and as of this writing, residents in Napa County are threatened by a 48-hour PSPS blackout due to predicted high winds.
The most recent outages were attributed to falling branches and, in one case, a bird and/or bird’s nest. Events like those are not anomalies. Crews come out and fix the line, and the power is turned back on. Right?
Well, here’s the deal. PG&E has been installing new technology — the cost of which no one at the company knows or will say — on the lines that immediately responds to interference by de-energizing the line, thus preventing sparks which could cause a fire. Sounds safe, right? Crews also know exactly where to find the stricken line, go out and fix it, and turn the power back on, right?
Well, no. “One result of setting these devices to turn off the line, or trip, more quickly is that PG&E crews need to fully patrol the entire line from the point where the fault-sensing device operated to the end of the line,” a PG&E spokesperson wrote me in an email. “That means, additionally, this safety step could lead to more frequent and potentially longer outages at the local level, but it is an important step to keep PG&E’s customers and communities safe.”
Besides the word “safe” being used twice in the last sentence, isn’t "patrolling," or let's say "inspecting" something they should be doing on a regular basis anyway? And if the bottom line is safety, wouldn't the lines have been put underground years ago?
Growing up in the Minneapolis area, I remember a TV commercial with an animated character telling us how, through thick and thin, even heavy snows, the electric company could be relied upon. The electric company was “our friend.”
As a collective community, we didn’t think about alternative power sources. Why should we when we had a steady and reliable stream of service? With the exception of a natural disaster like a tornado, the lights stayed on.
Issues with PG&E in California have a history, like the San Bruno pipeline explosion in 2010. In the past few years, Calistoga has had more than its share of issues with PG&E and they are ongoing. The company has supplied the town with backup generators that power up the town east of the river during PSPS events, and are working on a system to provide power to the Foothill Boulevard area. But the only reason the company is paying attention to Calistoga is because the town has cried "foul" long and loudly.
Would I rather have a fire than a PSPS? Of course not. But the electric company has never been our friend. Were we sold a bill of goods once upon a time? It might seem like that now, because there are alternative forms of power, and the quicker we get out from under PG&E the safer we will be.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.