From the editor: 'It's for your safety'

Let’s get right to the point. When PG&E sends out a PSPS alert notifying customers that they will be shutting off power for “your safety,” what they really mean is “so our equipment doesn't start another major fire.”

Now, of course we’d rather have our power shut off than take a chance on another wildfire.

But why, for most people, are those the only choices? Yes, you can always run a noisy, expensive, diesel-powered generator so your food doesn’t spoil and your computer doesn’t crash, or make a large investment in solar.

So it's hard to believe that PG&E is driven by their desire for me to be safe. Except perhaps so that I can continue to pay my bill.

I try not to be a cynical person, and I don't want to sound like a broken record, and frankly I would be perfectly happy never to write another column about PG&E again. Recently, however, a resident in the Rosedale Road area sent me documentation of about a dozen power outages she and a few hundred of her neighbors have experienced since 2017. By documentation I mean an Excel spreadsheet. Since the beginning of the year, that area’s power has been disrupted more than a dozen times with interruptions lasting up to a few hours. Her questions to PG&E and our county supervisors have largely gone unanswered.