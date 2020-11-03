From the editor: It's the Calistoga spirit

During the course of my job, I speak with a lot of people. Politicians, business people, law enforcement officers, artists, educators, members of nonprofit organizations, and the occasional crossing guard. Lately, the conversation inevitably turns to the pandemic, the wildfires, PG&E’s PSPS events, along with whatever is going on around town, or what’s not.
The fact that the outdoor concerts in the park were cancelled, along with crab feeds, Harvest Table, the high school graduation parade, Fourth of July Parade, Halloween Parade, and now the Lighted Tractor Parade, recently brought up the question of the town’s community spirit.
What is the glue that keeps this community together?
I’m writing this column before the results of the city council election are known. This is only the second city council race I’ve covered in Calistoga, but this time around the letters to the editor were more than I’ve seen about any issue, and nearly all of them expressed support for new challenger Spiro Makras.
There’s no denying that the community is, and has been divided when it comes to the issue of how far and how fast the town should continue to grow. In the last city council election, Don Williams garnered enough support to oust incumbent Jim Barnes.
I’ve heard some pretty (now) amusing stories of past political upsets and confrontations. But whether you voted for Don or not, you may have noticed that the transition was smooth, and city business has gone on without any major eruptions. Any disagreements regarding city decisions have been civil.
It’s evident to me that no matter which side of the political fence you’re on, people in this town want what’s best for Calistoga, and we can agree on a few things that entails. Like keeping our small-town character. It’s good for residents and it’s good for attracting visitors. And keeping downtown businesses in business. Providing enough housing. These are not small issues for the city to hammer out.
While the new, or same, city council wrestles with those challenges, residents quietly cope with the daily challenges of social distancing, home schooling, and PSPS events which result in refrigerators full of food going bad and businesses suffering losses.
So, where is our community spirit in all of this?
I’ll tell you.
It’s Nick Gutiereze over on the west side of town. During PSPS events, he’s been brewing and giving pots of coffee to his neighbors who don’t have hot water, while trying to keep his coffee shop, Soul Rebel, open running on a small generator.
It’s Helen Archerd (who is 90 or 91 years old) and her team of volunteers feeding 575 families, when not so long ago they were getting a mere 30-40 twice a month at the food pantry.
It’s wineries who, even though they sustained damage in the fires, reach out to fellow wineries who suffered more damage to see what they can do to help.
It’s the team at the UpValley Family Centers who are now seeing people who have never been in a situation where they needed to ask for help, and are finding the resources to do so.
It’s the people who care enough about their town to run for city office.
It’s staff and administrators at the schools who, despite their struggle with ever-changing COVID-19 mandates, rallied to provide a drive-thru graduation ceremony, and continue to strive to provide students with the best learning experience possible.
It’s the Parks & Recreation Department, going the extra mile to create a special drive-thru Halloween experience this year, and all who dressed in costumes and decorated their cars and their houses.
It’s the check-out folks at Cal Mart who, despite how their day might be going, ask how you are and really mean it.
It’s Daniel Sund, crossing guard at the elementary school. I watched one afternoon last year as an adult escorted several children across the street with Daniel’s aid. As she passed, she handed him a treat just purchased from one of the after-school street vendors. He looked at it, smiled and said, “I am truly blessed.”
I’m sure many of us feel that way after our town has survived threats from the wildfires in recent years. And I know that whatever the election outcome, I have faith our city will work together for the best of the town and the people who live here.
