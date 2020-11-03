From the editor: It's the Calistoga spirit

It’s the team at the UpValley Family Centers who are now seeing people who have never been in a situation where they needed to ask for help, and are finding the resources to do so.

It’s the people who care enough about their town to run for city office.

It’s staff and administrators at the schools who, despite their struggle with ever-changing COVID-19 mandates, rallied to provide a drive-thru graduation ceremony, and continue to strive to provide students with the best learning experience possible.

It’s the Parks & Recreation Department, going the extra mile to create a special drive-thru Halloween experience this year, and all who dressed in costumes and decorated their cars and their houses.

It’s the check-out folks at Cal Mart who, despite how their day might be going, ask how you are and really mean it.

It’s Daniel Sund, crossing guard at the elementary school. I watched one afternoon last year as an adult escorted several children across the street with Daniel’s aid. As she passed, she handed him a treat just purchased from one of the after-school street vendors. He looked at it, smiled and said, “I am truly blessed.”

I’m sure many of us feel that way after our town has survived threats from the wildfires in recent years. And I know that whatever the election outcome, I have faith our city will work together for the best of the town and the people who live here.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

