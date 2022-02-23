From the editor: Laugh out loud; it's okay

Something funny happened at Cal Mart the other day, but don't ask me to explain it.

It was around lunchtime and the checkout lines were fairly busy. A former neighbor who I hadn’t seen in a while was manning the register, and as we greeted each other I noticed something different about her.

"Did you get your hair cut?" I asked.

“No,” she said matter-of-factly, “I just washed it.”

I felt a little embarrassed for asking, but a split second later we heard a loud "Ha!" and turned to the lady waiting behind me.

Apologizing, she said “I’m sorry,” and busied herself arranging her groceries on the belt.

After an awkward second, I was just taking my card out of the reader when we heard another laugh. The lady was shaking her head and looking down at her groceries once more, and trying to suppress more laughter.

“I’m sorry,” she said again. “That just struck me as very funny.”

The cashier was not offended, but still, it wasn’t my place to tell the woman to go ahead and laugh.

Unexplained laughter that comes out of the blue is the best of its kind. It suddenly erupts and takes over with a life all its own. Pretty soon you’ve got tears streaming down your face and can't remember what set you off in the first place.

A couple of times this has happened stand out for me. One time, my cousin was telling me a joke — he's one of those people who forgets most of the joke midway through it — and the punch line made no sense whatsoever. Still, or perhaps because of it, unabated laughter erupted.

Another time, co-workers and I were sitting in on a conference call. One of my colleagues made an impolite (and loud) comment into the phone speaker directed at the presenter. He was making a joke and thought the phone was on mute. It wasn’t. I felt bad for his blunder, but for the life of me couldn’t stop laughing.

It doesn’t make sense, but it doesn’t matter. You just had to be there.

Who knows what and when something will tickle our funny bone. What was so funny about the cashier who just washed her hair?

What I do know is that with everything we’ve been through in the last couple of years, a good laugh is something we could all use.

There’s a classic scene from the old Mary Tyler Moore show, where Mary struggles to contain her laughter at the funeral of Chuckles the Clown. Up until the funeral, Mary has been deriding her colleagues for making clown-related jokes about the man’s death. Come the funeral, Mary is the only one trying to stifle laughter at recollections of his antics. Her colleagues try to shush her, but the pastor giving the eulogy tells Mary that Chuckles would have wanted her to laugh. He encourages her to let it all out, at which point she starts crying.

Now that was funny.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

