From the Editor: Making an offer you shouldn't refuse

Newspaper editors don’t tend to get involved in circulation issues.
Sure, we take your calls when the paper doesn’t arrive in the morning — or more recently, when your e-edition suddenly doesn’t look the way you like it. The editor can help get things resolved, but for the most part, circulation and subscriptions are handled by others.
So it’s unusual that I’m going to be stepping up to make you an offer — hopefully, one that you can’t (or at least won’t) refuse.
For the rest of this month, we’re offering an Editor’s Special, just about the best deal we’ve ever offered on a digital subscription.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
I’m inviting you to become a member of our online community for just $26 for a whole year. That gives you unlimited online access, including the e-edition, which is an increasingly popular feature online.
It’s important to explain why I am offering you this — and it’s more complicated than you might assume — but first let’s talk about what you get for your money.
First, you won’t get those messages on the website saying that you’ve reached your monthly limit of free articles. You can read everything on the website and news app — local news, state and national news from our news wire services, entertainment, sports, all sorts of things. Our website offers an amazingly diverse collection of articles, photo collections and videos you won’t get on newsstands.
Also, as an online member, you will see fewer ads than non-members. No more answering a survey to get a free article, and you’ll see fewer pop-ups and ads in the text.
On top of all that, you get access to our e-edition. It is a replica of the printed paper, and over the last couple of years, it has become a real hit with readers. I can see that on the data I compile every week to share with my staff — the e-edition is often right behind the NapaValleyRegister.com homepage as our most visited page.
The e-edition is more than just a replica, though. We’re starting to add extra material that, for one reason or another, we can’t get into the printed paper. For example, this weekend, Sunday’s Super Bowl championship game will conclude after our print deadline. Therefore, there will be hardly a mention in the printed paper that hits the driveways on Monday morning. But we’re adding at least three pages of results, photos, and coverage of the game to our e-edition, so if you read your paper online, you’ll get a fuller, richer experience than is possible from the printed version.
Now, let’s discuss why this is important.
I’ve talked over the years about the ways that the business model of newspapers is changing. It used to be that the secret superpower of newspapers was the classified ad section. Hundreds or thousands of people would each pay a few bucks every day to post job notices, sell cars and houses, advertise yard sales, even look for love. It was a license for newspapers to print money.
The internet killed much of that. Classifieds have all but dried up, taking with them much of the revenue that funded this expensive business of newsgathering.
Display advertising, the big boxes you see on our news pages, is still a good source of revenue, but even that’s declined as smaller local businesses have been eclipsed by national chains, box stores, and online retailers, which tend to reach their customers in different ways.
Add to that the pandemic and the resulting economic crash and you have a real problem for newspapers.
As our ad revenue has declined, though, our importance to the community has remained as vital as ever. Maybe more so, in an era when trusted information can be hard to find.
We tell your stories, check on your government, follow your sports teams, and give you a forum to debate on our opinion page and social media platforms. We give you information in emergencies, celebrate your successes and mourn your losses, right along with you.
News organizations like the Napa Valley Register build community. When a local news organization disappears, it takes with it a vital part of that community.
So we need your help to make sure the Register remains a vital and sustainable news outlet far into the future. We don’t need every reader to subscribe, but if even a significant minority do, our future is assured.
If you have not done so yet, please become a member. Take advantage of this Editor’s Special offer by visiting go.napavalleyregister.com/editorspecial12 and become a member of our online community.
And if you are already a member, please know that your money makes what we do possible. We appreciate your support so much. We couldn’t do this without you.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.