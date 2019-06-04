It’s funny how a place you know very well never looks the same when you see it on the big screen.
Many years ago, I was at a showing in Washington, D.C. of Kevin Costner’s action thriller “No Way Out,” largely shot around the national capital.
The crowd hooted appreciatively when one of the characters made a dash for the entrance of the Metro stop in Georgetown (there isn’t one – it is probably the largest commercial district in the area with no subway stop).
Things were really fun, though, when Costner, fleeing the bad guys, went dashing along the Whitehurst Freeway, an elevated roadway not far from the Potomac River. Seeing no chance of escape, he looked both ways, took a deep breath and leapt off the edge to the street below.
What only D.C. residents would know, though, is that the Whitehurst Freeway towers about 100 feet off the street, making it a guaranteed death plunge. But not only did Costner land squarely on his two feet, but he also dropped down about six blocks from the freeway, making it more of a comic Superman move than an escape.
The crowd went wild.
A couple of years later, stars John Cusack and James Spader came to Charlottesville, Virginia to film “True Colors,” a tale of two University of Virginia friends who take very different moral paths in their post-college lives.
The giggles in the Charlottesville theater at the showing I saw began shortly after the two arrived on the iconic Lawn, the oldest section of the university, to move in as roommates. Truth is those rooms are barely large enough for a single person to occupy, let alone two.
Hilarity continued throughout the showing as one physical, cultural, or geographic blunder (including a non-existent freeway running through town) piled on top of another. It didn’t help either that the movie’s plot was so unbelievably improbable.
Our disbelief was thoroughly unsuspended.
So I wasn’t entirely surprised when “Wine Country” didn’t look a lot like our little corner of wine country.
We saw the movie at the Cameo Theater. The audience laughed politely and largely played along, though there were some giggles when the cast pigged out on McDonald’s in Calistoga, a feat that would require a drive to Santa Rosa or Napa. Or when they took an exhausting hike from Calistoga’s old railroad depot to, well, a block away from Calistoga’s old railroad depot.
In all, I can’t join the chorus of hate for the movie. It was thin, predictable, and really had only the most tangential relationship to anything in the Napa Valley. It had a few modestly amusing jokes and it was so broadly written and acted that it is hard to believe that anyone will think that Napa is really like that – or that the guests are routinely that badly behaved.
But it wasn’t awful, at least by the disastrous standards of, say, “True Colors.” Charlottesville’s reputation survived the inanity of that movie, and so I am pretty sure Napa will survive this one.