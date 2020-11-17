From the editor: On alcohol, bullwhips and good judgment

Over the past eight or so months, due to boredom and/or frustration, the pandemic can doubtless be blamed for a lot of behavior that could be considered a lack of good judgment.

That said, it’s not often one gets to use the words “alcohol” and “bullwhip” in the same sentence. But this is Calistoga.

And while city council meetings can be mundane and even tedious to cover, those two lively subjects were on the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting.

The discussion of alcohol involved drinking in Calistoga’s public parks, and a specific few bad apples who threaten to ruin it for the rest of us with their poor behavior in Pioneer Park.

The police department has been more than patient with this group that has been regularly getting together after work and drinking and socializing in the park. According to reports, they get loud, litter, and disrupt the peaceful flow of the park for others.

The matter was finally brought before the city council on Tuesday evening. This column was written before that meeting, so you'll have to see the results online Wednesday morning, or in print on Thursday.