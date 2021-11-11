From the editor: Ready for good cheer

Wow Kazow, Calistoga, if you thought the Halloween parade was energizing — and was it ever — take a look at what’s in store for the upcoming holiday season.

Not only the return of the Lighted Tractor Parade, but a Holiday Village, the return of the downtown business window decorating contest, an ugly sweater cornhole tournament and so much more. Our Julie Mitchell tracked down all the town’s activities, so far as we know this week (see A1 in print and online at weeklycalistogan.com) as planned by the Chamber of Commerce, Celebrate! Napa Valley, and the Parks and Recreation Department. Events kick off Nov. 27 and continue through the month of December.

The Community Christmas Dinner is also being planned, a personal favorite of mine. More on that to come.

Though some folks aren’t ready just yet to venture out into crowds of people, with the Delta strain still out there it’s wise to be cautious, and vaccinated, but after more than a year of event cancellations, it’s finally starting to feel like the town is coming to life again.

Memories of this year’s Halloween parade and costume contest will linger long in the hearts of all who planned and participated. The entire town seemed electrified.

Between Tim Carl and myself, we had more than 50 photos I could have used in the story, and going through them all made me more sentimental about this town than I already am. It seemed everywhere you turned, there was a photo opportunity. During the parade, even fellow (if not friendly rivalrous) journalist photographer Clark Mishler had to share with me a spectacular photo of a woman dressed in a fantastically detailed Día de los Muertos style costume. It was that kind of magical night, and I don’t throw that word around a lot.

Edie Engelhard, one of the organizers of the costume contest told me they didn’t know what to expect as far as turnout, but turn out Calistogans did. Whole families dressed to the hilt, costumes were first rate, and kids couldn’t have been cuter.

My history with Calistoga only goes back about nine years. But Edie told me that a Halloween costume contest used to take place at the Fairgrounds after the parade, with contestants filing onstage. The audience clapped their approval, the loudest clapping pronouncing the winner.

Judges this year had a tough task. The time and commitment that went into the costumes is truly to be commended.

The Halloween parade has been an event coordinated by the Lions Club throughout its history. This year they stepped down, and the effort and commitment from the board members of the Brannan Center, which is still in development, and the members of Celebrate! Napa Valley, comprised of members from the disbanded Napa Valley Fairgrounds board, to take on the the parade and bring back the contest is to be commended. And just tells us what might be in store for the future.

As I wrote in the story about the events last week, Edie said, “Throw a party and this town will turn out.”

After the costume contest, Michael and Rosy Dunsford at the Calistoga Inn hosted their traditional free hot dogs and drinks for kids, and the place was elbow-to-elbow with smiling and familiar faces.

The same and more magic can be anticipated for the Lighted Tractor Parade scheduled for Dec. 4, and the many other scheduled holiday events.

Hope to see you there!

