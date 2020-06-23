From the Editor: Reduced to a stereotype

Along with being the head of her department, she belonged to an angry group of Hawaiians who advocate for the return of Hawaiian sovereignty. In short, they rail against the illegal take-over of the islands by the U.S. in 1893. It’s a complicated history that involves sugar plantation owners and the abdication of the Hawaiian Monarchy at the time.

Really, the sovereignty movement should also target the missionaries who took away their language and their culture, but that’s another story.

It is common knowledge — or should be — among white people, not to venture into certain areas of the Islands unless accompanied by locals, where brutality based on white skin color alone is not uncommon.

Is racism ever justified? The Hawaiians, as well as others including Native American Indians, and black people, have every right to be angry. White people have done — and continue to do — unforgivable, atrocious things to their fellow human beings. And in some people's eyes I am just as guilty, based on the color of my skin.

In my 25 years in Hawaii, that feeling came and went on a daily basis. There were of course the majority of people who embraced the Aloha spirit, and my love of the people and place is as strong as ever.