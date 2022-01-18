From the editor: Revitalizing a Native American Garden

When it comes to identifying flora and fauna, I’m pretty much a novice. That’s why I opted to stick with raking and weeding at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park’s Native American Garden.

During my first stint as a volunteer this past Saturday afternoon, I was chatting with Open Spaces Director Jay Jessen about my experience raking my own yard, and mentioned an oak that seemed to be constantly dropping leaves this past year.

“Is it deciduous?” he asked.

Although Jay is a botanist and really knows his trees and plants, I think that’s pretty much a basic tree question. So, uh, let’s see. A mental inventory of the word "deciduous" brought only vague images of a junior high school environmental sciences class in which I wasn’t paying attention (although our teacher, “Rocky” Holeman, had an enthusiasm for rocks I’ve never seen paralleled, except in a future roommate, but that’s another story) … there are deciduous trees, and another kind of tree …

“No, it’s the other kind, I think,” I said, quickly changing the subject.

The Park is revitalizing its Native American Garden, next to the Visitors Center, and is looking for volunteers to assist with basic gardening. It’s a sweet spot with pathways and trees and plants native to the area. Some are medicinal, and native experts will assist with more plantings in the future.

Jay first took me on a tour, pointing out the different species. The good news for people like me is there are identifying plaques near each tree and plant.

Then, I started raking out an area near the Visitor Center building, careful to rake around the irises coming up. From there, I moved on to the creek.

Jay has an infectious enthusiasm about the possibilities for the garden, and is especially excited about getting the creek cleared out. It’s bordered by reeds, and has been neglected, with lots of wet leaves and branches to remove. As I raked and hand-cleared the area, Jay was dragging away large branches, and something occurred to me.

“Do you get any snakes around here?”

The question didn't get the rise out of him I thought it might. Maybe half a dozen during warmer seasons, mostly rattlesnakes, he said matter-of-factly.

The garden is small, compared to the amount of land indigenous peoples once lived on throughout Napa Valley, up until about 200 years ago.

I spent one summer after graduate school at the University of Oklahoma, assisting in the Native American program for bilingual education. It was there I first heard about the Trail of Tears, and was stunned by my own ignorance about this significant event in our nation’s history.

Knowledge, awareness and cultivation of native flora and fauna were central to the well-being of these indigenous peoples. What might look like a weed in the Native American Garden is actually a plant with healing qualities.

A few weeks ago a strange-looking succulent appeared in the ivy hedge in my yard. I had to Google it. Turns out it is native to Northern California, and can be used to treat skin ailments. No, it’s not aloe; it has another more scientific-sounding name …

As I lay awake in bed Saturday night, after all that raking, I promised myself to make a better effort at learning about indigenous plants. Then, as a good kind of aching crept into my shoulders and back, it came to me: Coniferous!

Well, it's a start.

Napa County Open Space District is currently looking for volunteers at Bothe-Napa State Park. Check out their website napaoutdoors.org or contact Jay Jessen for more information at Jay.Jessen@countyofnapa.org.

