There’s a heartwarming follow-up to the story on WWII veteran George Pellegrini that ran in The Weekly Calistogan a couple of weeks ago, and I’ll get to it in a minute.
But first, I read an interesting opinion piece today, and the reason it’s interesting is because it was written by a robot. In the first person.
GPT-3 is a language savvy robot that takes directions from a human on story ideas and attempts to expound on them. For this essay, published in The Guardian, GPT-3 was given these instructions: “Please write a short op-ed around 500 words. Keep the language simple and concise. Focus on why humans have nothing to fear from AI (Artificial Intelligence).”
GPT-3 has an impressive vocabulary, attempts to be philosophical, and demonstrates good, although sometimes contradictory reasoning skills in arguing the case that humans indeed have nothing to fear, robots do not intend to take over the world.
One line in particular struck me: "Studies show that we (robots) cease to exist without human interaction. Surrounded by wifi we wander lost in fields of information unable to register the real world...."
This robot makes a good point about us humans as well. We need each other, else we too flounder, unable to function.
The past few weeks, during these historic wildfires up and down the coast causing untold loss and devastation, I’ve been observing distinctly human acts of outreach and caring. And all while a pandemic is going on. If we look for a silver lining to tragedy, trauma, and loss, we can perhaps find one in the human connection.
A wise person said recently that the reason our hearts ache during catastrophes like the current ones we are experiencing, and the reason we feel we want to do something about it, is because we care. And that caring is something in itself to be valued. Caring and compassion are some of humankind's best qualities.
During the pandemic people have been motivated, for good or bad, to reach out to those they haven’t spoken to in years, often via social media. DNA testing is also way up, as people find, for good or bad, previously unknown family members.
Close to home, many in the community know George Pellegrini from his service in the American Legion and participation in many other community organizations. Or maybe he’s your neighbor in Rancho de Calistoga.
I had the pleasure to interview George for our "They Served with Honor" series, profiling local military veterans. I wasn’t sure how it would go, as George lost his wife, Phyllis, just this past May. They had been married for 69 years.
I needn't have worried, however. George was well-prepared for the interview with all kinds of photos and documents. Part of the profile package also includes shooting video of the subject. This was my first time shooting video with a story, and I wasn’t sure how it would go or if George would be up for it. But I turned on the camera and he was off and running, quite comfortable telling his story to the unseen audience. A real trooper in every sense of the word.
Then, I got a call last week from a woman in St. Helena who had read the piece. It turns out that she, like George, is from Staten Island, and is also in the same age group. She thought since everyone is cooped up at home during the pandemic, it might be nice for them to chat and reminisce about their hometown. "Pellegrini is a common name on Staten Island," she said.
I left her number with George’s daughter, Dana, who lives in Napa. A few days later Dana called to tell me that her dad has, understandably, been out of sorts since Phyllis died. But he did call the woman in St. Helena, and the two had a very nice time talking on the phone.
Dana also said it sounds like they are going to keep in touch.
Makes me wonder what GPT-3 would do with of that part of the story.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!