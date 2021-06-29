From the editor: Squeaky wheels get the grease

I was planning to elaborate on the need for more cohesive local voices on the issue, but a new community group, Friends of the Napa County Fairgrounds, beat me to it (see story on A1 of this week’s paper). The organizers realize this is truly a case of the squeaky wheel getting the attention, as their website includes the names and email addresses of the BOS.

Most of the time, the issues on the BOS meeting agendas do not directly affect Calistoga. But indirectly they do, especially with regard to issues like wildfires. The agendas are long and weedy to sift through, and the meetings are even longer. Indeed, not too many Calistogans regularly sit in on our own city council meetings which usually go about two hours.

(The last council meeting, however, was 3-1/2 hours long and coincided with the pie-eating contest at Dr. Wilkinson’s. Normally, I’m happy to cover and report what happens at these meetings, but I wasn’t too happy that I missed the contest. I half-in-jest asked Mayor Canning if he would reschedule — but that’s another column.)

In the case of wildfires, Calistoga has taken progressive measures to protect the city and its residents. But the BOS are the ones who make decisions that affect the county, and issues with Cal Fire. Do we want two extra planes on the ready to fight fires in Napa County? Too late, BOS made that decision last month.