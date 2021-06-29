From the editor: Squeaky wheels get the grease

I had coffee with Anne Cottrell the other day, and if that name is not familiar, she’s running for Diane Dillon’s seat on Napa County Board of Supervisors. She’s from St. Helena, and also sat on the Napa County Planning Commission a while back.
This is not an endorsement of any kind. Rather, the conversation centered on something that’s been in the back of my mind for some time: the disconnect between Calistoga and the Board of Supervisors.
One of the reasons we like life in Calistoga is because we are insulated by distance from the politics that go on down in Napa. Calistoga is less politically vocal than our nearest neighbor, St. Helena, if letters to the editor are any gauge. St. Helena also has a larger population by about 1,000. I’m not sure if St. Helena even has a motto but ours is, after all, “Relax, you’re in Calistoga.”
Residents do come out in strong numbers for local issues like the Yellow Rose project, and remember the "Loop" gas station/mini-mart/car wash with an egg-shaped robot?
For past few years, one of the biggest issues Calistogans are invested in is the Napa County Fairgrounds, and what happens to it. But this is an instance where instead of turning to our city’s leaders, questions and concerns are most effectively directed to the BOS as the county still owns and is responsible for the property.
I was planning to elaborate on the need for more cohesive local voices on the issue, but a new community group, Friends of the Napa County Fairgrounds, beat me to it (see story on A1 of this week’s paper). The organizers realize this is truly a case of the squeaky wheel getting the attention, as their website includes the names and email addresses of the BOS.
Most of the time, the issues on the BOS meeting agendas do not directly affect Calistoga. But indirectly they do, especially with regard to issues like wildfires. The agendas are long and weedy to sift through, and the meetings are even longer. Indeed, not too many Calistogans regularly sit in on our own city council meetings which usually go about two hours.
(The last council meeting, however, was 3-1/2 hours long and coincided with the pie-eating contest at Dr. Wilkinson’s. Normally, I’m happy to cover and report what happens at these meetings, but I wasn’t too happy that I missed the contest. I half-in-jest asked Mayor Canning if he would reschedule — but that’s another column.)
In the case of wildfires, Calistoga has taken progressive measures to protect the city and its residents. But the BOS are the ones who make decisions that affect the county, and issues with Cal Fire. Do we want two extra planes on the ready to fight fires in Napa County? Too late, BOS made that decision last month.
And then there’s the issue of new winery approvals and expansions, even if they’re not located in Calistoga. Where is all their water going to come from, not to mention labor?
Basically, it comes down to communication. One of the ideas Anne and I batted around was somehow flagging BOS agenda items that specifically pertain to Upvalley, and getting that information to our inboxes.
Getting the BOS to respond to Upvalley questions and concerns is another matter. I recently had a conversation with two of my colleagues down valley about how best to get ahold of one of the supervisors. Picture three local journalists comparing stories about how emails and phone calls go unanswered by elected officials.
We’re all busy. But when you can’t answer your constituency who put you in office to represent them, there’s a problem.
So good for you, Friends of the Napa County Fairgrounds, let the squeaky wheel be heard.
