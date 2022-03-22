From the editor: Support for Ukraine

Here in Calistoga, we have experienced our fair share of traumatic events. Like wildfire evacuations. We’ve watched as smoke and fire creep perilously close to our town. Some of us vividly remember the adrenaline rush and heart-pounding fear when someone bangs on your door at 3 a.m. and tells you that you have an hour to pack your belongings and leave town, the scramble in the dark to help neighbors less able than yourself, and then the subsequent wait for days hoping you’ll have a place to come home to.

Imagine adding bombs dropping and advancing hostile troops to that, and we might have but an inkling of what Ukrainians have been going through for weeks.

This current abhorrence happening half a world away hits home for me in another, more personal way. Despite my last name, I’m actually half Ukrainian. My mother’s maiden name is Haywrsh, and her parents emigrated to the U.S. sometime in the late 1920s, fleeing the totalitarianism of Stalin and the rise of the Nazi Party. So this latest horrific attack on innocent civilians has a personal significance for me, and instills a deep sense of solidarity.

We sit on the sidelines and watch and read about the suffering and devastation, but there are ways big and small that we can help.

My brother and his wife have given up their new home in Connecticut to Ukrainian artist refugees. (He’s an artist and his wife is a traveling nurse. She went down to Puerto Rico after the hurricane hit in 2017 and is currently trying to raise funds to go to Ukraine.) My brother says they will house about eight artists until they can find a more permanent place to go.

Meanwhile, here in Napa Valley, there are plenty of places that are contributing to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Tim Carl writes in a story this week that Jennifer Bennett, owner of Lovina, raised nearly $3,000 through a birthday fundraiser on Facebook with all the proceeds going to the World Central Kitchen charity (wck.org/relief/activation-chefs-for-ukraine) that is helping feed those affected by the war.

Another Calistoga restaurateur, Sasan Nayeri, owner of Evangeline, plans to donate a portion of his sales to Ukrainian refugees.

Tim is also collecting a list of businesses supporting Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. Write to him at tfcarl@gmail.com if you know of any others.

Kevin Eisenberg of our local Rotary Club also provided that through April 30 all donations to the Rotary Disaster Response Fund go directly to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and adjoining countries caring for refugees. To donate go to rotary.org/donate hover your cursor over "Our Causes” and scroll down to "Disaster Response.” Choose “Donate Now” below “For All.” Scroll further down for a list of other Rotary activities to support Ukraine.

He also noted that more than 95% of donated funds go directly to the cause and are not lost in administrative costs.

Another effort comes from Mark Lipps who writes a newsletter in Lake County. You can donate a place for refugees to stay through Airbnb.com and they have a method to get involved to provide temporary housing. “Since the bombing is now widespread may want to choose a town in Poland on the Ukrainian border. Those refugees need places to stay,” he writes.

