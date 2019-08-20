Sometimes, a plethora of comments on The Weekly Calistogan’s Facebook page about a certain topic will take me by surprise. The flap over the shapely silhouette on the awning over Susie’s Bar was one. The recent cancellation of the Christmas Faire this year has also really hit a nerve with the community.
To reiterate, the Fair Association, which has rebranded itself as Celebrate! Napa Valley, cited two reasons for cancelling the traditional event, the lack of both funds and volunteers. Instead, Celebrate! intends to concentrate efforts on a bigger and better Faire for 2020, said Karan Schlegel, the board chair.
The Fairgrounds have been sort of in limbo the past year due to the pending sale — which was finally announced Tuesday — and the usual amount of revenue hasn’t been coming in. And for some reason, people aren’t volunteering to help out with Faire like they used to. Many residents and visitors have expressed their disappointment on Facebook, however, everything else associated with the Christmas celebration in Calistoga seems to be on track. Rachel Melick at Parks & Rec says Heck Yes! the Community Dinner is still on, and if the town cancelled the Lighted Tractor Parade we might as well pack up the “Relax” billboard on Highway 29 and call it a day.
Speaking of which, Troy Campbell, executive director at the Chamber of Commerce says the sign at the entrance to town is being redesigned, and we can look forward to the unveiling sometime after Harvest Table, which is Sept. 8.
In other rumors, it is true we are planning on moving The Weekly Calistogan office. For now, I am still in one of the converted train cars across from Cal Mart. I’ll let you know when and where the move happens.
Meanwhile, it’s a little lonely over here. First came the exodus of Sugar Train last December, then Calistoga Balloons, then Kellie Anderson moved her Vintage shop into the Picayune Cellars space in back of the Depot. After more than 30 years in the same space, the Wine Stop is in the process of moving across the street to the old Rabbit Rabbit space, and Palisades Deli is soon moving in with Checkers just down the block… so it’s just the paper, Earth & Sky Chocolates, and Karen Fahden’s gift shop next door. Karen be closing soon as well. (If you’re looking for some first-minute Christmas shopping, she’s having a sale).
Tourists do mosey through the cars now and then and I hear them wondering out loud where everything has gone. As a long-time visitor from San Leandro said to me the other day, “This town sure does move things around!”
So, along with monitoring comments on Facebook, I also enjoy getting letters to the editor. It’s a good barometer of what issues the community is engaged in. I should mention the deadline for letters for Thursday’s print edition is Monday by 3 p.m. at the latest. I should also mention the company policy (which includes the St. Helena Star and Napa Valley Register) regarding letters that single out another person or issue in a negative way. The policy is to allow for whoever is named to have a chance to respond. It’s a matter of fairness. I also try the best I can to fact check letters and verify statements that are presented as, and assumed to be, true. There is only so much time to devote to this however, so know that I’m not an expert on everything, and statements that may not be verifiable do make it into print, usually with a disclaimer if need be.
I also want to thank the alert readers who call me out on spelling errors. Not that there are many, but during my year’s tenure here there have been a couple of doozies including spelling of the town’s name (Really folks, it’s really amazing that ‘Calsitoga’ doesn’t show up more often than it does, as the fingers of each hand continually try to outrun each other on the keyboard).
Last but not least, a huge shout out to Lainey Cronk, Unit Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena & Calistoga. After 14 years with the club, Lainey is taking her smiling face and energetic tour de force to her hometown of Angwin, where she will be the Site Director for the school-based club there. Among her many other duties at the club, Lainey was behind the monthly Bit of Boys & Girls Club feature in The Weekly Calistogan. Good luck to her in her new position.