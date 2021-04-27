From the editor: The Fire Boss planes rejection

Last week was Wellness Week in Calistoga, and maybe you took advantage of some of the deals offered by various spas and restaurants in town. Or just took some extra time to unwind and enjoy the spring weather.

I took a spontaneous moment to lay in the grass at Logvy Park, something I haven’t done in a really long while. I was enjoying the softness of the grass, the warmth of the sun, and watching puffy, white clouds float by… there’s a dog chasing a kite, a chef’s hat, birds nestling in trees, a fire hydrant… wait a minute, where did that come from?

Not far away, lurking just outside the periphery of my comfort zone, is the remembrance of things to come. My to-go bag is somewhere in the back of my car, and not up to date. And the thought of another evacuation leaves me with dread.

Fire Season. It’s part of our vocabulary, and the season is getting longer each year. It’s become an integral part of our way of life here, and the only other choice is to move.