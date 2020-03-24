From the editor: This just in

The Weekly Calistogan is really a twofold enterprise: the online version, and the physical newspaper. On our website, all articles related to the coronavirus are specially tagged so everyone can read them for free. We also did this during the wildfires. Which is why I recommend checking, if you can, The Weekly Calistogan’s website for the most current things happening in our town.

This is also a good time to mention that you can now get free access to the e-edition until April 3. We made it really easy. Go to theweeklycalistogan.com and click on the e-edition link at the top left of the site and a menu will come up asking you to log on or sign up for free.

Meanwhile, as the collective stress from the unknown in all this is almost palpable, I like to think I’m keeping my cool, but a small, long-lost, tick in my right eye has returned. If you haven’t tried it, Celestial Seasonings makes a tea called Tension Tamer that actually lives up to its name. I recommend it.

And the good news is we can still get out and get some fresh air, go to Cal Mart and wave at our neighbors across the produce section. Restaurants in town are still open for pick up and delivery, and on Saturday the Farmers’ Market will be open where, again, you can wave to your neighbors from 6 feet away.