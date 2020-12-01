From the editor: Traditions, and the love of Paska

As family arrived at grandma and grandpa’s house, the men were greeted with shots of brandy — after all, hadn’t we traveled many miles to get there? On the large furniture piece of a television a wrestling match was in progress. This was before the fancy trappings of Hulk Hogan and his peers. The TV was black and white and I only remember Dr. X, who wore a sort of black rubber mask over his head, and there was much pounding of hands on the floor of the ring.

Then here was dinner around a very large table in a very small room. We argued for a long while over who would sit where, and in the end everyone sat where they usually did anyway.

White linen table cloth. Wine for the adults. There was kielbasa, a garlic-infused sausage found at Kramarczuk’s in Minneapolis, and if you ever have reason to go to Minneapolis — and Kramarczuk’s just might be — it’s a must-stop-at place in a neighborhood just northeast of the city, or "Nordeast," if you’re local.

Grandma also made a ham, deviled eggs, beets, and there was cottage cheese, I’m not sure why, and homemade horseradish that brought tears to your eyes even as it sat halfway across the room. The main attraction for me, however, was the Paska.