From the editor: Traditions, and the love of Paska

Okay, we’ve come this far, and now we’re into the holidays. Raise your hand if you had a Zoom Thanksgiving with your family and friends. No question that 2020 has been a year to forget, and no need to reiterate what we’ve all been through and how no social gatherings are now the new black.
I got to thinking about family traditions over this past Thanksgiving spent eating a meal generously provided by UpValley Family Centers, who are working tirelessly to help anyone in need in our community.
If your family is anything like mine, in holidays past, there has always too much food, football is on the TV in the background, and someone (Uncle Ralph) eventually starts in on politics. Aunt Diane fusses over a new recipe and profusely apologizes ahead of time that it might be no good. (It always is.) Cousin Sarah is always late, and arrives with a huge smile and a story about how her dog got into something he shouldn’t have. And yes, she brought the dog.
None of that happened this year, however, as everyone is practicing being safe.
So instead, I took solace in reflecting on my favorite family holiday meal, which is, oddly enough, at Easter. My mother’s parents came to the U.S. in about 1930, escaping the tyranny and famine then happening in the Ukraine, and landed in Minnesota. In keeping with the Easter tradition, the Sunday meal was served cold. After all, everyone was in church all Sunday morning (and I mean ALL Sunday morning) so the meal was prepared the night before.
As family arrived at grandma and grandpa’s house, the men were greeted with shots of brandy — after all, hadn’t we traveled many miles to get there? On the large furniture piece of a television a wrestling match was in progress. This was before the fancy trappings of Hulk Hogan and his peers. The TV was black and white and I only remember Dr. X, who wore a sort of black rubber mask over his head, and there was much pounding of hands on the floor of the ring.
Then here was dinner around a very large table in a very small room. We argued for a long while over who would sit where, and in the end everyone sat where they usually did anyway.
White linen table cloth. Wine for the adults. There was kielbasa, a garlic-infused sausage found at Kramarczuk’s in Minneapolis, and if you ever have reason to go to Minneapolis — and Kramarczuk’s just might be — it’s a must-stop-at place in a neighborhood just northeast of the city, or "Nordeast," if you’re local.
Grandma also made a ham, deviled eggs, beets, and there was cottage cheese, I’m not sure why, and homemade horseradish that brought tears to your eyes even as it sat halfway across the room. The main attraction for me, however, was the Paska.
Paska is a yeasty bread, round in shape with lovely bread decorations on top and brushed with butter before baking. Its exquisiteness cannot be overstated. The texture is firm yet yielding, the taste slightly sweet but tempered by yeast. I think butter was invented just so it could be spread on this bread. It is indeed the Staff of Life. Highly regarded writers have written poems about bread, and I’m sort of lamenting the fact that I’ve never come across any writings of the beleaguered Russian or Ukrainian poets about Paska.
In my youth, I spent an afternoon with grandma in her kitchen learning how to make this traditional bread. About Mary. She spoke with a pretty heavy accent, had numerous consecutive canaries all named “Birdie” and never learned to drive a car. She also never failed to give me and my cousin 15 cents to go around to the corner store (Gordie's) to buy Twinkies.
Well, grandma’s bread came out of the oven perfect. Mine, however, resembled a bowling ball both in weight and texture. Baking, I found out early, is not my thing. Neither is knitting, but that’s another story.
Grandma and grandpa are long gone, and so are those Sunday dinners. Siblings, cousins grew, got married, traditions changed, we adjusted. Things evolve. They always have. As George Harrison famously sang, “All Things Must Pass.”
This year has forced us to fast forward changing any familial and community traditions, and make adjustments, whiplash not included thank you very much. Yet all the while, we press on, making new friends (thank you, Elaina at UpValley Family Centers) and building new traditions. I'm looking forward to a new year, and I hope to see you there. Maybe we can swap stories about new traditions, give me a call, I'd love to hear yours.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
