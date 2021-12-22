From the editor: Unlikely Christmas classics

Many years ago, I had the good fortune to interview TV producer Lee Mendelson. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, I’m sure the Peanuts Christmas special "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will. The animated holiday special has aired every year since its debut in 1965.

Nearly 40 years later, I sat down with Mendelson on the lanai of his condo in Hawaii. Despite all of his accomplishments and Emmy Awards, he was most gracious in talking about the show, saying it was one of his favorites, especially his collaboration with jazz musician Vince Guaraldi.

It came about when Mendelson, who had just wrapped up a documentary on Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, was asked to come up with a Christmas special. Schulz was immediately on board, and Mendelson also enlisted the help of his son to write a script. The outline came together basically over a weekend, he said.

Mendelson had also heard a song on the radio by San Francisco jazz musician Vince Guaraldi and thought it would work. Mendelson put words to it, and the rest is history.

TV executives at the time, however, hated the idea. Religion and jazz music had no business on primetime television.

But Guaraldi’s song, renamed "Christmas Time Is Here," went on to become a classic holiday song, as did the show itself.

Then in 1977, another Christmas classic was created by bringing together an unlikely duo, crooner Bing Crosby and rock star David Bowie, singing “The Little Drummer Boy." I would like to have been in the room when that idea was tossed out.

The other day I was scanning the car radio and landed on a radio station playing Christmas songs 24/7. (Reminds me, I briefly dated a guy who played Christmas songs year-round. It was kind of a deal-breaker.) I listened to a few tunes, but boy, three days later, just try getting José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” out of your head.

Christmas songs have long been an integral part of the holidays. My family and relatives, normally a far cry from any suburban version of the Waltons, sang carols after dinner and opening presents as I or one of my brothers accompanied on the piano. Then it was on to midnight mass, with the choir singing “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” and “O Holy Night.”

Years ago I was invited to my first Hanukkah celebration. I was warmly welcomed into a friend’s home, and enjoyed delicious new foods along with learning their symbolic meaning. The time-honored traditions also came with some light-hearted humor, and songs like "Oy Chanukah" sung in Yiddish, and "I Have a Little Dreidel" in English.

Along with special music, the holidays offer something expanding for all our senses. The house is filled with wonderful smells coming from the kitchen. There’s some main course or another baking in the oven, and meanwhile there's gingerbread men and eggnog. I enjoy sitting in the living room late at night, with the lights off, gazing quietly at the lighted Christmas tree, or walking through downtown at night, after the shops have closed, and taking in the lights against the dark night sky.

On a different note, no pun intended, I want to shine the light on UpValley Family Centers. They were out and about last week making deliveries of holiday boxes filled with goodies to those in need, or alone on the holidays. A resident of one of the mobile home parks told me she opened her door to a couple of cheerful folks wearing festive reindeer antlers. They gave her a box that included a 16-pound turkey, a bottle of wine and other holiday treats. She said she burst into tears.

Whatever your holiday tradition may be, and whatever tunes are in the background, I wish you peace, joy, and a healthy and prosperous New Year.

