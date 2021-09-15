From the editor: Volunteering is good for the heart

It’s better to give than receive is easy to say but once truly experienced, a little something opens up inside and surprises you. Giving gets you out of the bubble of yourself, the constant mind chatter that tells us we could be doing something like cleaning out a closet, and opens our hearts.

We all have something to offer whether we think we might or not. A time commitment with the Big Sisters Big Brothers program, or Upvalley with CLARA or CLARO, or Napa Valley’s Girls on the Run isn’t for everyone. But there are an abundance of other opportunities to get out and volunteer in our community: The Soroptimist’s Read Aloud program is looking for readers for the elementary school, and it's only an hour or so’s obligation. There are the food banks, the community garden, mentoring at the high school, and Coastal Cleanup Day. Provide a foster home for a dog or a cat with Wine Country Animal Lovers, join the Rotary Club, or if you are veteran join the American Legion.

If you have a busy family and a job and house to take care of, pick up a couple extra cans of food at the grocery store and drop them off at the food bank on your way home.

A slight warning, giving can become habit forming, but giving of your time or resources is never a regret. Putting a smile on someone else’s face today will put one in your heart for years to come.

Until I met Elena, it never crossed my mind that one day I’d be fondly displaying a 10-year-old’s watercolor portrait of my cat in my living room, and way too many painted and glittered rocks.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.