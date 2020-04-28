From the editor: We’re in this together

One of the compelling reasons to work in journalism is that every day on the job is different. You have your feet on the ground, contacts to meet, and work to keep your community informed.
But even in the best of times, as an editor, the decision on what story to put on page A1 can be a challenge.
For the past four out of five weeks, The Weekly Calistogan has featured people waiting in line for food. How can this be, I ask myself, in 2020, in Napa Valley?
It’s been a little surreal. For the past few weeks I’ve been observing as lines form around the blocks of the Napa County Fairgrounds, with people out of jobs, waiting for food.
With shelter in place orders, businesses closed down, and people out of work, that’s what’s going on right now.
On Friday, one day after the regular monthly Calistoga Cares food giveaway, OLE Health showed up with their traveling food bank ready to feed 700 families, and the lines of cars wound all the way down Grant Street. It’s both a heartbreaking and heartening sight, to see those in need, and those helping out.
Here’s something else to be proud of, walking into Cal Mart on a Friday afternoon and every single person had a mask on, customers and employees, and all were obeying social distancing protocol. Well done community! It speaks to a consciousness and awareness of responsibility for not only oneself but for the greater good.
Not the same can be said elsewhere, unfortunately, and I’m sure you’ve seen the news of crowded beaches.
In other news, the police department started up the weekly log again and this week’s is worth a look. You’ll see residents watching out for their neighborhoods, and calling out those not observing social distancing (sorry juveniles we know it’s tough). There have also been a few unfriendly incidents at Cal Mart, with unruly customers, and as Clive Richardson, of Calistoga Roastery reports, a call in about a 2 year old out and about without a mask. These are trying times, but, um, maybe we need to keep a sense of perspective.
The print edition of The Weekly Calistogan and online posts may seem a little reduced these days. That’s because I’m having to take a total of two weeks unpaid furlough through the end of June, like the rest of my colleagues. I’m thankful I still have a job, when many do not but if there is a little less news to read, that’s why.
Also a head's up, we’ll be starting a series soon, generously sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners, spotlighting people in the community who are doing service during this time. Freelancer and Calistoga resident Julie Mitchell wrote a lovely piece on Helen Archerd, manager of Calistoga Cares, last week, which previews the series.
I also have been meaning to write about my experience of having to go to the dentist during this pandemic, which actually has a happy ending! Until next time, be safe and well.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
