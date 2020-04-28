From the editor: We’re in this together

Not the same can be said elsewhere, unfortunately, and I’m sure you’ve seen the news of crowded beaches.

In other news, the police department started up the weekly log again and this week’s is worth a look. You’ll see residents watching out for their neighborhoods, and calling out those not observing social distancing (sorry juveniles we know it’s tough). There have also been a few unfriendly incidents at Cal Mart, with unruly customers, and as Clive Richardson, of Calistoga Roastery reports, a call in about a 2 year old out and about without a mask. These are trying times, but, um, maybe we need to keep a sense of perspective.

The print edition of The Weekly Calistogan and online posts may seem a little reduced these days. That’s because I’m having to take a total of two weeks unpaid furlough through the end of June, like the rest of my colleagues. I’m thankful I still have a job, when many do not but if there is a little less news to read, that’s why.

Also a head's up, we’ll be starting a series soon, generously sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners, spotlighting people in the community who are doing service during this time. Freelancer and Calistoga resident Julie Mitchell wrote a lovely piece on Helen Archerd, manager of Calistoga Cares, last week, which previews the series.