From the editor: What a dollar is worth today

You’re not going to find out what the planning commission decided about that apartment complex project on Grant Street from the Washington Post, the SF Chronicle or the Pioneer Press. Nor will they tell you when tickets go on sale for the Firefighters Crab Feed, nor will you find Tim Carl’s photos from the Lighted Tractor Parade. They are also not going to tell you that the City of Calistoga approved getting generators for Rancho de Calistoga, when the Four Seasons (400 Silverado Trail) will be opening, that there are now picnic tables at Logvy Park, or send you an alert that there is a crash on Highway 29 that has closed the road. Nor are they going to answer your question on Facebook about where you can get your COVID-19 shot.