From the editor: What a dollar is worth today

In 1924, 75 cents could get you a Sunday Chicken Dinner at the Mount View Hotel, which included “courteous treatment” and “excellent service.” Another dollar would get you a ticket to the Tucker Dance at Tucker Farm Center.
I’ve been leafing through bound editions of The Weekly Calistogan and it’s been quite a trip skipping through more than 144 years of history. That’s how long the paper has been around. I got to thinking about the continuity of that; 144 years of keeping the town apprised of what’s going on.
Which leads me to today’s question, "What’s it worth to you?"
Back in 1924, the price of the newspaper was 5 cents. Today, it’s $1. What kind of quality news are you getting for that dollar?
Well, last year, The Weekly Calistogan received six California Journalism Awards (CNPA), and we stand a fair chance of garnering a few more this year.
Major news outlets like the ABC News affiliate in Sacramento, the SF Chronicle and even national desks have pay attention and look to the Napa Valley Register and The Weekly Calistogan for current updates. At one point during the Kincade Fire, someone from The New York Times called and asked if they could use one of my photos. I would have fallen off my chair in surprise, but I was too busy feeding our website with daily updates.
I don’t know what the staff was like back in 1924, and although I am the sole person on the staff at the Weekly Calistogan, I work with a team that includes Jesse Duarte at the St. Helena Star and the team at the Napa Valley Register.
I also have a couple of freelancers. Your support of the paper has allowed Calistoga Junior-Senior High School student Saida Morales the opportunity to develop her writing and reporting skills at the paper.
Your subscription support has also allowed the Register’s reporter Sarah Klearman to apply for and receive a fellowship through the prestigious USC journalism school. Under the guidance of the USC staff, she will be continuing her excellent series of stories looking at the health effects of the pandemic on the farm workers that make this county what it is.
I’ve been talking off and on about the benefits of online subscriptions, and if you’ve been on the fence, now is the time try it. You can try six months for $19.99. The deal is good until about the end of March. That includes access to the Napa Valley Register, The Weekly Calistogan, and the St. Helena Star, 24/7, no matter where you are. You can also visit napavalleyregister.com, and scroll down to "Subscriptions" to see other options.
You’re not going to find out what the planning commission decided about that apartment complex project on Grant Street from the Washington Post, the SF Chronicle or the Pioneer Press. Nor will they tell you when tickets go on sale for the Firefighters Crab Feed, nor will you find Tim Carl’s photos from the Lighted Tractor Parade. They are also not going to tell you that the City of Calistoga approved getting generators for Rancho de Calistoga, when the Four Seasons (400 Silverado Trail) will be opening, that there are now picnic tables at Logvy Park, or send you an alert that there is a crash on Highway 29 that has closed the road. Nor are they going to answer your question on Facebook about where you can get your COVID-19 shot.
Will there be a Weekly Calistogan in another 144 years? I sure hope so. And if there is, you can bet your bitcoins it will be online.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.