From the Editor: What Dave would say

There are often times I miss working with longtime St. Helena Star Editor Dave Stoneberg.
If you had an opinion to throw out there, or a half-baked idea to propose, he was there as a fair and patient sounding board. A friend with a pragmatic suggestion, and maybe even a humorous story to go with it.
Before Dave was let go last fall due to company cutbacks, we had many conversations about the fate of the physical newspaper in which I would express chagrin that news in the Thursday print edition of The Weekly Calistogan is often up to a week old.
For example, the Calistoga Planning Commission meets on Wednesday evenings. Due to an early Wednesday deadline, results of those meetings make it online on Thursday, but don’t make it into print until the following week.
Take this week. The commission, by Wednesday evening, will have decided whether or not the owners of Dr. Wilkinson’s resort will be allowed to paint a (as it turns out controversial) mural on their wall across the way from Cal Mart’s parking lot.
Dave might have said something like, “It doesn’t really matter, the world isn’t going to fall apart if folks don’t know until a week later that the city decided it’s OK for the Merchants to paint the Depot white, for example, or whether their new Airstream Terrace Lounge has been approved or not."
Further, Dave might have pointed out, some people look forward to sitting down at the kitchen table on Thursday morning, enjoying a cup of coffee and reading the local paper.
Well, Dave, I used to enjoy reading the paper each evening with dinner, and I get it. There is something comfortable and familiar about the physical paper. Same thing with books. I have a good friend who chides me for not having a Kindle-type device, as in “Oh, that’s right, you don’t have access to the latest … ”
But as my newspapers piled up each week in the recycle bin, the environmentalist in me kept nagging. That argument was fueled by the amount of old, unpurchased Weekly Calistogan papers I put out for recycling each week as well. Times this by however many daily and weekly papers there are in the world, and that’s a lot of trees, right?
When I did (gradually) break my newspaper habit, I found that I could find everything I was used to reading, including the comics, online. (Dave is a big Peanuts fan, for reasons that you might not expect. More on that another time.) No, it’s not the same. Sometimes I have to disrupt my reading to search for the little, sometimes very well camouflaged "X" on those annoying advertisements.
But, like any broken habit, I now find I don’t miss the physical paper, and in fact enjoy the freedom of getting any variety of news whenever I want it, whether on my computer or phone. As a bonus, I can search archives for further reading on a subject while I’m on the computer, or follow links in a story for further reading.
And, as many online readers have noticed, last year The Weekly Calistogan started offering related videos and photo collections at the end of all our online stories. Now, how fun is that, Dave?
Dave? I think I lost him.
