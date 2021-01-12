From the Editor: What Dave would say

Further, Dave might have pointed out, some people look forward to sitting down at the kitchen table on Thursday morning, enjoying a cup of coffee and reading the local paper.

Well, Dave, I used to enjoy reading the paper each evening with dinner, and I get it. There is something comfortable and familiar about the physical paper. Same thing with books. I have a good friend who chides me for not having a Kindle-type device, as in “Oh, that’s right, you don’t have access to the latest … ”

But as my newspapers piled up each week in the recycle bin, the environmentalist in me kept nagging. That argument was fueled by the amount of old, unpurchased Weekly Calistogan papers I put out for recycling each week as well. Times this by however many daily and weekly papers there are in the world, and that’s a lot of trees, right?

When I did (gradually) break my newspaper habit, I found that I could find everything I was used to reading, including the comics, online. (Dave is a big Peanuts fan, for reasons that you might not expect. More on that another time.) No, it’s not the same. Sometimes I have to disrupt my reading to search for the little, sometimes very well camouflaged "X" on those annoying advertisements.