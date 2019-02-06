It must’ve been a year or so ago, when Joni and I walked into the new Lee Youngman Galleries on Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga. I immediately recognized the interior of the gallery … it was where I worked for several years nearly 40 years ago, when it housed The Weekly Calistogan.
On the Spotlight page of this week’s Calistogan, there’s a story about the Lee Youngman Galleries, written by Jessica Zimmer. I thought I’d relate my memories of working in that building at 1424 Lincoln Ave.
At that time, the newspaper was owned by the late Marjorie Brandon. She hired the late Jack Kenny, a San Francisco entertainment writer, to sell ads and write entertainment briefs, mostly from Lake Tahoe and Reno casinos. He eventually became general manager, although Brandon hired me. That interview was interesting, to say the least, since she asked me one question – not about my journalism qualifications – but whether or not I could type. I told her I could and she said, “Prove it.” I sat down at an electric typewriter and apparently did well enough, since she hired me.
I worked for Brandon and Kenny for the better part of five years, from October 1979 to October 1982 and again from October 1987 to October 1989. If you search The Weekly Calistogan archives at the Napa County Library, you’ll find my byline on the stories that I wrote. I’m not sure I’d be proud of any of those stories today.
The building was split into two, with separate offices on either side. When I first worked at the Calistogan, Steve Ticen had his chiropractic offices there, but after he left, his offices were converted to offices for Brandon and Kenny.
In the front of the newspaper office was a reception area, behind it were a desk or two (I sat at one of those desks and used an IBM Selectric typewriter.) These were the days when newspaper pages were “cold type,” rather than being produced with hot lead of an earlier generation. This was before personal computers were used in the newsroom and when film cameras were used, which meant every newspaper office needed a darkroom.
Behind the desks with typewriters, the large room was split into two lengthwise. Half of it was the darkroom, the other half was the composing area. Inside the darkroom were the appropriate chemicals to develop a roll of film, along with plastic developing tanks, photo trays and an enlarger. Also in that room was a large vertical process camera.
Opposite the darkroom and against one wall was a long wooden cabinet, about four feet high. Sitting on the top were long pieces of glass titled up at an angle and leaning against the wall. These heavy pieces of glass were our layout table, where we would tape layout sheets and paste the copy, headlines and photos, each becoming newspaper pages each week.
In the back of the office was an area where there were two big, blue Compugraphic typesetting machines, used for creating long strips of copy on photographic paper. Typing on these machines was daunting, because you couldn’t correct your mistakes.
When writing a story, I first typed it on the IBM, then took that story to either Brandon or Kenny for corrections. Then I sat down at the Compugraphic to type it again. (A word about where community stories came from … usually they were typed or handwritten and brought into the office. The Rev. Ernie Volkman used to bring notices of both the Community Presbyterian Church and the Calistoga Rotary Club on half-sheets of paper.)
On a typical front page – this one from Sept. 4, 1980 – there were five stories, three photographs and a mugshot, along with the weather and a display ad.
My byline was only on a story titled, “Red Tape Tangles Day Care Center Operation,” although I’ll bet I took the photos of a football player coached by Jim Hunt and the gliders at Jim Indrebo’s Gliderport, across from CalMart on property now owned by the Merchants.
Once all the display ads were in place on the pages, the stories were cut to fit on those pages. The front page was the last to be done and if there was a Tuesday night Calistoga City Council meeting, I’d write the story on Wednesday morning, typeset it and slap it on the front page, before driving the newspaper flats to Healdsburg Printing, where they would print the paper using a web offset press.
Back in Calistoga, the papers would be addressed, put into brown bags and delivered to the post office late Wednesday afternoon. Other copies would fill the newspaper racks around town.
Reading this, I now realize how difficult it was to produce a newspaper in those years, using electric typewriters and ancient typesetting machines, but the job got done and the weekly paper always came out.
No matter that the technology has changed, in many ways, in the past 40 years, a reporter’s task hasn’t changed – we still want to tell the story, quickly, fairly and accurately.